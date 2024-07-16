Oregon governor declares state of emergency over wildfire threat

The Cow Vally Fire, which ignited Thursday about 9 miles east of Ironside, Ore., has consumed more than 132,500 acres, officials said. (Photo courtesy of Oregon State Fire Marshal/Release)

July 16 (UPI) -- Gov. Tina Kotek has declared a state of emergency over the threat caused by wildfires burning tens of thousands of acres throughout Oregon.

At least eight wildfires were burning in the northwestern state early Tuesday, according to state fire officials.

The largest is the Cow Vally Fire, which ignited Thursday about 9 miles east of Ironside, Oregon.

It has consumed more than 132,500 acres with officials stating it was only 5% contained.

"Firefighters are working around the clock to suppress the Cow Valley Fire," fire officials said in a statement.

Though its cause was under investigation, officials believe it was caused by humans.

Kotek on Friday invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act over the Cow Valley Fire, and on Monday she declared a State of Emergency, retroactive to Saturday and that will run until Oct. 1, the end of the fire season in the fall.

"Wildfires are active across Oregon and are growing at a concerning pace. Hot and windy conditions this weekend, including forecasted lightning in some areas, are threatening even larger wildfires," she said Monday in a statement.

"Throughout the summer, it will inevitably get hotter and drier, presenting an even greater risk of catastrophic wildfires. The best way to limit wildfire impacts on our communities, natural areas and first responders is to be aware of the conditions and prevent wildfires from starting."

Her office said the declaration was made after determining Oregon was in critical fire danger, threatening life, safety and property due to extreme high temperatures.

Out-of-state firefighters and equipment have been brought into the state to aid in the response, the Oregon State Fire Marshal and the Oregon Department of Forestry said in a statement.

Seventy-one resources are being sent to Oregon from Hawaii, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, as well as the western Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and the Ukon and Northwest Territories.