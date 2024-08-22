Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattles Hawaii as the islands brace for tropical trouble

The earthquake comes as the state braces for tropical trouble from two systems over the Eastern Pacific Ocean heading toward the islands.

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit 28 miles (45 km) away from Hilo at 12:52 a.m. Thursday, about 9 miles south of Fern Forest on the South Flank of the KÄ«lauea Volcano on HawaiÊ»i Island, commonly called the Big Island. The news comes as the state braces for tropical trouble from two systems over the Eastern Pacific Ocean heading toward the islands.

The quake occurred about 4 miles below sea level, which caused it to be felt more strongly near the epicenter. According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO), many people in the area of the epicenter likely felt the quake, but no significant damage has been reported.

“Most earthquakes in this region are caused by abrupt motion of KÄ«lauea volcano’s south flank, which moves to the southeast over the oceanic crust. The location, depth, and waveforms recorded as part of today’s earthquake are consistent with slip-along faults related to the south flank detachment fault,” according to a statement issued by the HVO which noted that aftershocks are possible in the next few days or weeks.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying no tsunami is expected.

There are no signs of an imminent eruption from Kilauea, but an increase in earthquake activity has been reported this week according to Big Island News.