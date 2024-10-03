Investigation finds sparks from broken power line caused deadly Lahaina Fire

Sparks from a re-energized broken power line are to blame for the Lahaina Fire that killed 102 people on the Hawaiian island of Maui in August of 2023, according to findings on a joint investigation into the wildfire.

Copied

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on, Aug. 8, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Sparks from a re-energized broken power line are to blame for the Lahaina Fire that killed 102 people on the Hawaiian island of Maui in August of 2023, according to findings on a joint investigation into the wildfire, which is one of the United States' deadliest in the past century.

Released Wednesday, the report from the Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety, with assistance from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, found the fire ignited at 6:34 a.m. local time on Aug. 8, 2023, in an unmaintained vegetation area off Lahainaluna Road as a result of sparks from a broken power line that had been re-energized.

The blaze was contained by 9 a.m. and seemingly extinguished, but at 2:52 a.m. embers from the morning fire that had remained undetected reignited after coming into contact with "a susceptible fuel package" in a nearby gully, fanned by strong winds, according to the report, which classified the fire as "accidental."

A week after wildfires left the town of Lahaina in ruins, aerial video shows the utter devastation left behind where a vibrant town once stood.

"The origin and cause of the Lahaina Fire is clear: The re-energization of broken power lines caused sparks that ignited unmaintained vegetation in the area," Maui Fire Chief Bradford Ventura told reporters during a press conference Wednesday announcing the report's findings. "Exactly how this fire rekindled in the afternoon is considered undetermined."

According to the report, firefighters remained on the scene for several hours following containment of initial blaze to ensure it was extinguished, only leaving at 2:40 p.m., a mere 12 minutes before re-ignition.

Assistant Chief Jeffrey Giesea of Fire and Public Safety defended his firefighters to the Maui community, stating during the press conference that they went "above and beyond their due diligence to be as confident as they could be that the fire was completely distinguished before they left the scene."

"No flames, no smoke, no perceptible glowing pieces of fuel had been observed for hours before they left," he said, saying the remained on scene for more than five hours after containment."This is more than twice our average post-containment on-scene time for similarly sized fires over the last several years."

Ventura also came in defense of the community's firefighters, stating no one is to blame for the re-ignition.

"At the end of the day, a fire captain or officer has all of his senses to make a determination to leave the scene, and he determined that the fire was as safe as possible for the community, and we stand behind them on their decision," he said.

Deadly Maui wildfires leave behind utter devastation

A total of four fires burned across Maui on Aug. 8, 2023, torching more than 6,721 acres, damaging more than 2,170 structures and killing 102 people, all of whom perished in the Lahaina Fire.

Hawaiian Electric Industries had, weeks after the Lahaina Fire, acknowledged that the blaze appeared to have been sparked by its power lines.

In a statement Wednesday, the company said: "We deeply regret that our operations contributed to the fire that ignited in the morning. Confronted by an extraordinary weather event and a chaotic situation, our employees brought their best efforts to their jobs, as they do every day."

"We have looked closely at our protocols and actions that day and have made many changes in our operations and resilience strategies to ensure we fulfill our commitment to keep the public safe, especially in extreme weather events, which are becoming more frequent and severe."

The last victim of the fire was identified in late June, nearly a year after the fire. Thousands of lawsuits have been filed in the wake of the fire, with Gov. Josh Green announcing on Aug. 2 that a $4 billion settlement had been reached to resolve those claims.