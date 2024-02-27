Evacuations ordered as wind-fueled wildfires tear across Texas Panhandle

The Smokehouse Creek Fire ripped through Texas’ Hemphill County on Feb. 27, forcing evacuations.

Firefighters are battling several wind-fueled wildfires in the Texas Panhandle, the largest of which has forced evacuations in the cities in Hemphill County, about a hundred miles northeast of Amarillo. The Smokehouse Creek grassland fire has scorched at least 250,000 acres with 0% containment, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

Hemphill County Emergency Management issued evacuation orders Tuesday afternoon, with Sheriff Brent Clapp "strongly" suggesting people evacuate Canadian. Later in the evening, according to ABC 7 News, as the wildfire forced road closures, Clapp recommended Canadian residents shelter in place.

Canadian Independent School District canceled all classes on Wednesday due to the fire. ABC 7 also reported structures in Canadian have burned. "Photojournalist Steve Douglass saw two homes in Canadian burn. There are likely many more."

In addition to Canadian, evacuation orders were issued for Glazier and Higgins. Roberts County Judge Mitchell Locke also issued a county-wide mandatory evacuation.

"The Smokehouse Creek fire is being fueled by southwesterly winds to 60 mph and is rapidly spreading east-northeast towards the Texas town of Canadian," AccuWeather severe weather expert Guy Pearson said, explaining that winds on Tuesday afternoon shifted behind a strong cold front, quickly changing the direction the fire was spreading.

AccuWeather meteorologist Dan DePodwin added that weather conditions on Wednesday are expected to improve. "The strong winds impacting the fires in the Texas Panhandle are expected to continue Tuesday evening before diminishing to 15-25 mph after midnight. Winds on Wednesday are expected to be 10-20 mph which is much calmer than Tuesday. This should aid in firefighting efforts."

Fighting the fire has been difficult because of where it is burning.

"This fire is burning in the river bottom that makes it difficult to fight without the air tankers. Texas Forrest Service has been contacted. Multiple agencies and an incident command unit is on the way," according to Hansford County Office of Emergency Management.

🔥Large areas of West Texas face elevated to critical #wildfire conditions🔥



👀Stay Alert

📝Have an Evacuation Plan

🗣Follow Direction From Local Officials



🚒State firefighting resources are engaged in support of local partners



Info: https://t.co/Bcg2MWCr0F pic.twitter.com/4f9jJiavte — Texas Division of Emergency Management (@TDEM) February 27, 2024

"Fire weather today is going to be rough," Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd posted to X. We are surging additional resources into the area. Watch out for fire trucks and heavy equipment. Be ready to evacuate if ordered by your local officials."

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is encouraging Texas residents to keep a close eye on the weather and be prepared to evacuate.

This is a developing story.

