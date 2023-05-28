Chasing the light: NYC’s Manhattanhenge returns this week

As long as clouds can remain out of the picture, NYC residents will be treated to a stunning display Monday evening.

AccuWeather forecasters say portions of New York City are in for a show this Memorial Day as a rare phenomenon unfolds. An optical treat, known locally as Manhattanhenge, only occurs a handful of times in any given year for portions of the Big Apple.

Manhattanhenge occurs twice in May and twice in July and features a perfectly aligned sunset beaming down select east and westward roads of Manhattan's grid. Any folks with holiday plans on Monday evening will potentially have a second chance at seeing it Tuesday evening.

Occurring as the sun begins to set, the first of the two chances to see the sun gleaming through the streets of New York City will occur on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 at 8:13 p.m. EDT. The second window of opportunity will occur the following day on Tuesday, May 30 at 8:12 p.m. EDT.

This sight will not be visible along every east-to-west road across the City either, so it is important for anyone planning on checking out the scene to plan accordingly.

Manhattanhenge views from years past

For the best Manhattanhenge experience, observers could head to the easternmost point in Manhattan as possible, ensuring that New Jersey is still visible when looking west across the avenues. Cross streets including 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets as prime sunset-viewing spots.

AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the expected sky conditions during this time frame as there is the possibility that clouds may obscure this stunning visual display.

Despite the potential cloud cover, there is still a chance for an awe-inspiring experience. The presence of scattered clouds can sometimes enhance the visual impact of Manhattanhenge, creating a dynamic and ethereal atmosphere. Wisps of cirrus clouds, if present, might catch the sun's rays, adding a touch of drama and splendor to the scene.

Given the current forecast, Monday appears to offer a better opportunity for observing Manhattanhenge, as a shield of clouds slowly approaching from the south can remain just to the south of the City. However, weather patterns can change rapidly, and it is important for enthusiasts to stay updated on the latest developments.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, May 30, the forecast paints a less-promising picture. The shield of clouds is projected to continue its northward advance, increasing the likelihood of obscured views. While there is still a slim possibility of witnessing Manhattanhenge on Tuesday, the chances are lower than Monday.

In the end, the outcome of Manhattanhenge will depend on a delicate interplay between an area of high pressure to the north and a shield of clouds that will slowly approach from the south. The shield of clouds creeping up from the south will add an element of suspense to the event, heightening the anticipation and the potential for an even more remarkable display. As Monday and Tuesday evening approach, all eyes will be on the skies, waiting to see if the clouds hold off, allowing the magic of Manhattanhenge to unfold.

