Anguished Air India crash families give DNA samples to help identify loved ones

The Boeing Dreamliner crashed into a medical college hostel, killing passengers, crew and people on the ground, bringing the death toll to at least 290 – one of India’s deadliest plane crashes in decades.

An Air India passenger plane bound for London’s Gatwick Airport with 242 people on board has crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in India’s western city of Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad, India (CNN) — Just yesterday at Ahmedabad airport, Sangeeta Gauswami clung tightly to her only child, her heart swelling with pride as she saw off her 19-year-old son from their home in the western Indian state of Gujarat, to begin a new chapter at university in London.

Now, less than 24 hours later, she sits frozen in shock and grief, in the same clothes she wore for that farewell – her world upended by a devastating crash.

A firefighter works at the site where Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Her son, Sanket, was among the 242 people aboard Air India flight AI171, which plunged from the sky just seconds after take-off – leaving only one survivor, and hundreds of shattered families.

Three officials from India’s National Disaster Response Force told CNN on Friday that a flight recorder from the doomed flight had been located, a crucial step which could provide families with vital clues as to why the plane came down.

The tail of the airplane can be seen stuck in a building in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on June 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Ajit Solanki/AP via CNN Newsource)

For hours, Gauswami clung to the faintest hope that Sanket had somehow made it out alive. But by Thursday night, hope had given way to heartbreak as she faced the unimaginable: offering her DNA to help identify her only child among the dead.

“We have had no news,” she chokes out, sat with her sister, who is also crying. “We keep asking but no one will tell us.”

Sunny Kakadia, 38, has been long-term friends with Javed Ali Syed, who was on the ill-fated Air India plane with his wife Mariam and their young children Zayn, 6, and Amani, 4.

The two friends grew up together in Mumbai, went to college together and attended each others weddings. Javed worked in hotel management in London and held British citizenship. He had been living there for 10 years and had come home to visit his ailing mother, who is suffering from a heart condition.

Kakadia dropped his friend off at Mumbai airport, from where he took a flight to Ahmedabad, the airport where he and his family were due to fly home to London.

Speaking to CNN from the city’s hospital on Friday, Kakadia said, “We arrived here at 2 a.m., his brother and I. He gave his DNA sample. They’re telling us we will only get results by Sunday.”

He continued, “We’ve also been enquiring at other hospitals, running here and there, we haven’t even gotten the time to cry.”

DNA samples have been collected from more than 190 relatives at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and are being verified against retrieved bodies from the crash site. It’s an agonizing process that could take up to 72 hours, according to state official Harshit Gosavi, who is overseeing the operation.

Health officials take DNA samples from family members of the victims who died when an Air India plane bound for London's Gatwick Airport crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, India on June 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

Grief fills the hospital hallways as families grapple with the loss of loved ones. In one corner, an elderly woman’s cries pierce the quiet sobs of others.

Friday’s sorrow is a stark contrast with the chaos of a day earlier, when relatives rushed to the hospital in the hope of finding their loved ones alive.

Kalpeshbhqi Patni, 28, mourns as he waits outside the postmortem room at a hospital, for his brother's body in Ahmedabad, India, June 13, 2025. (Photo Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

Manisha Thapa’s family sits shattered after rushing from their home in the eastern city of Patna on the first flight they could find after learning of the plane crash – knowing very well that the 27-year-old was among the cabin crew on the flight.

“I had spoken to her one day ago,” her mother says, voice trembling as she wipes away tears with a tissue offered by her daughter’s friend.

“We speak daily. She had called to let me know we won’t be able to talk because she would be on a long flight.”

Manisha’s father hasn’t stopped weeping since he gave his DNA sample Friday morning.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad Friday, inspecting the crash site and meeting the sole survivor, British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

Ramesh’s story is being hailed as nothing short of a miracle. Video of him walking to help crash victims with a bloodstained shirt, and lying in hospital with a few cuts and bruises, are circulating widely on social media.

“At first, I thought I was going to die… I realized I was still alive and saw an opening near my seat. I managed to unbuckle myself. I used my leg to push through the opening and crawled out,” he told Indian state broadcaster DD News.

“Everyone around me was either dead or dying. I still don’t understand how I’m alive.”

While the authorities’ immediate focus is on confirming the number of casualties and providing support to the victims’ families, attention will soon turn to what caused the crash.

The US National Transportation Safety Board said it will lead a team that is heading to India to assist local authorities’ probe into the crash. The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch has also formally offered its assistance to Indian authorities.

