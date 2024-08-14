2 women struck by lightning at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Park officials are warning visitors to be aware of changing weather conditions.

Copied

The Colorado River winds through Horseshoe Bend in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Page, Arizona at sunset. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Two women were struck by lightning on the Arizona side of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on Monday, Aug. 12, the National Park Service said.

The women, ages 22 and 23, were visiting from Australia and the Netherlands when they were struck while standing near the rim of Horseshoe Bend, a popular tourist spot.

Park rangers responded to the scene, along with a medical helicopter and the City of Page Fire Department. Both victims were flown to St. George Regional Hospital in Utah. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This year June 21-27 marks the 20th Lightning Safety Awareness Week. The man known as “Dr. Lightning” shares little-known facts and top tips for staying safe.

Park officials are warning visitors to be aware of changing weather conditions.

"Thunderstorms are most frequent and severe during the monsoon season, which is typically mid-June through September in Arizona and July through September in Utah," park officials said. "If you hear thunder, you are at risk of getting struck by lightning and should immediately seek shelter in a vehicle or building."

Reporting by TMX