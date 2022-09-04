1 dead after destructive flooding ravages parts of Indiana

The deadly flooding destroyed multiple homes and damaged several others. Officials said that one person who was reported missing had been found alive.

Floodwaters in southeast Indiana on Sept. 3. (Facebook/Jeff-Craig Fire Department)

One person was killed after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday.

A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around 5 a.m. on Sunday morning after being unable to escape her home due to floodwaters. Her home was one of multiple houses that were swept away by the powerful floodwaters.

The woman's body was found five miles downstream from where her house was swept away, according to WLKY. Flooded roads prevented responders from getting to the house in time.

The Jeff-Craig Fire Department began rescuing people from floodwaters at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a post by the department on Facebook. Officials with the fire department said on Sunday that one other person who was initially reported missing was found alive.

Multiple homes were washed away on Saturday night due to the flooding, according to Jefferson County Indiana Emergency Management Director Troy Morgan. Several calls came in for water rescues as flooding continued to impact the area as of Sunday morning.

Officials said 20 homes were involved in the flash flooding, including two that were destroyed and three that suffered minor damage.

Indiana State Route 250 was closed as a result of flood damage. (Twitter/INDOT Southeast)

The flooding in Jefferson County caused additional incidents such as cars being stuck in trees, roads becoming washed away and homes vanishing, according to WHAS 11.

Southern Indiana and northern Kentucky have dealt with several flooding and heavy rain reports since Saturday afternoon. Taylorsville, Kentucky, located about 25 miles southeast of Louisville, reported 4.39 inches of rain on Saturday night.

In Indiana, the highest report of precipitation, 4.03 inches, came from Fairview, which is located about 30 miles southwest of Cincinnati, Ohio. The first reports of street flooding in Indiana came in at 2:42 p.m. on Saturday when water was seen coming out of sewers and some elevated roadways became flooded near Evansville, Indiana.

Indiana State Route 250 was closed at the bridge in Switzerland County as floodwaters damaged the road. The department resumed debris removal along with search and rescue efforts at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Track these severe weather conditions and more with the AccuWeather app.