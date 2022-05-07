Year's first heat wave brewing for south-central US
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published May 7, 2022 4:55 AM EDT
|
Updated May 7, 2022 4:55 AM EDT
Temperatures are expected to soar across the Lone Star State from May 6-7.
Residents of the central United States are no stranger to intense heat during the summer, however, a significant warmup is building across the region well ahead of schedule this spring, featuring temperatures reminiscent of midsummer in the central Plains, Ohio Valley and Great Lakes.
On Friday, temperatures in Amarillo, Texas, already shot to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, over 10 degrees above the average in the upper 70s, while farther south in Del Rio, Texas, temperatures went just shy of 100 F. Over Mother's Day weekend, heat is forecast to build across the South Central as well as expand north and northeastward early next week.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Temperatures will average 15-25 degrees Fahrenheit above normal at the peak of the heat wave," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski, adding that widespread high temperatures in the 90s F will be common across the region.
The highest temperatures on Saturday are expected to appear from Amarillo to Laredo, Texas, with highs over 100 in major cities like Lubbock, Abilene, Austin, Midland and San Antonio, where temperatures typically only get into the 70s and 80s in early May. This heat is set to shatter high-temperature records in several locations, including San Antonio, where the record of 100 F set in 1998 could fall, as well as Amarillo's record of 99 F from 1916.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued heat advisories for several areas of the state on Saturday, including cities like Houston, Austin, Abilene, Midland, San Antonio, Galveston and Alpine.
For many, this will be the first time all year for experiencing this level of heat. The temperature hasn't risen above 100 in San Antonio since August of 2020, and the last time the city hit 100 was last September in 2021. The last time it was this warm in Amarillo was last September as well.
"The combination of strong May sunshine and other factors will push AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to 3-5 degrees higher than the actual temperature during the daytime," said Sosnowski.
Even spots in Texas that don't have temperatures reaching 100 are anticipated to experience AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures of at least 101 F, including Corpus Christi, Victoria, Houston and Beaumont. AccuWeather forecasters are predicting a high in the upper 90s in Victoria, slashing through the 1933 record of 96 F.
Isolated severe weather is also not out of the question on Saturday across north-central Texas, as the heat can help fuel gusty pop-up thunderstorms.
Conditions are likely to remain the same on Mother's Day with extreme heat and the risk for severe weather, but by the start of the traditional workweek, heat is expected to expand northward and northeastward, particularly into Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and even Iowa.
"While the most notable heat will initially be limited to the southern Plains this weekend and early next week, this heat is likely to build northward with time," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine.
Records will once again be in jeopardy on Monday, this time in Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Kansas City, Missouri. Highs in the 90s are forecast to reach all the way to Des Moines, Iowa, and Omaha. Texas will continue to be under threat of isolated severe weather.
"By Tuesday, daily record highs may be challenged as far north as Wisconsin," added Johnson-Levine, referring to the 1993 record of 87 F in Madison, Wisconsin, where forecasters predict the temperature could rise into the upper 80s. Tuesday will also feature highs in the 90s as far north and east as Louisville, Nashville and St. Louis, which would be the highest those cities have reached all year.
Nashville could even reach record levels on Tuesday as temperatures rise into the lower 90s, with the record of 92 F set in 2015 just within reach. St. Louis could easily surpass its record of 91 F from 1963 as temperatures soar into the mid-90s.
Chicago could also have temperatures flirting with record levels on Tuesday, as the Windy City is set to reach the mid- to upper 80s, just shy of the 2011 record of 90 F.
Early May in 1952, another May heat wave impacted the region, particularly portions of Arkansas where Brinkley, Arkansas, hit 100 F and many other cities were in the 90s, including Dumas and Stuttgart, Arkansas. Brinkley is forecast to soar into the mid-90s on Wednesday, and temperatures in Dumas could reach the upper 90s.
The threat of severe weather is once again expected to stretch from western Texas northward across the Plains on Wednesday, and record-challenging heat is forecast to continue through the end of the week for many, particularly in the South.
"People are advised to take the heat seriously by taking breaks when performing manual labor," said Sosnowski. He urged residents to engage in outdoor exercise in moderation and drink plenty of fluids. Those hoping to cool off in natural bodies of water should think twice before jumping in and be aware of the risk of cold water shock. Despite the summerlike weather, water temperatures in streams, lakes and ponds are well below the levels they would be in the actual summer.
Not much relief in the way of cooling rainfall is expected, either. Other than some isolated thunderstorms, precipitation will likely be few and far between for much of the region during the upcoming week.
"As record-challenging heat builds beneath a bulge in the jet stream, the storm track will shift northward," explained Johnson-Levine. This may lower the chances of storms in some drought-stricken areas of the southern Plains.
Over half of the state of Texas is experiencing extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor, with the worst conditions located in western and central areas. Oklahoma is only slightly better off with nearly 40% of the state in extreme drought. One of the hardest-hit cities in the month of April, Lubbock only reported 5% of its average rainfall.
However, there are some ways this lack of rainfall could be beneficial, as the dry spell could allow a window for any area farmers to get out into the fields and get seeds in the ground.
By next weekend, there is the potential for rain to return to the region, especially across southern Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma, bringing drought relief and allowing temperatures to retreat closer to normal for most of the central U.S.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Year's first heat wave brewing for south-central US
By Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published May 7, 2022 4:55 AM EDT | Updated May 7, 2022 4:55 AM EDT
Temperatures are expected to soar across the Lone Star State from May 6-7.
Residents of the central United States are no stranger to intense heat during the summer, however, a significant warmup is building across the region well ahead of schedule this spring, featuring temperatures reminiscent of midsummer in the central Plains, Ohio Valley and Great Lakes.
On Friday, temperatures in Amarillo, Texas, already shot to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, over 10 degrees above the average in the upper 70s, while farther south in Del Rio, Texas, temperatures went just shy of 100 F. Over Mother's Day weekend, heat is forecast to build across the South Central as well as expand north and northeastward early next week.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Temperatures will average 15-25 degrees Fahrenheit above normal at the peak of the heat wave," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski, adding that widespread high temperatures in the 90s F will be common across the region.
The highest temperatures on Saturday are expected to appear from Amarillo to Laredo, Texas, with highs over 100 in major cities like Lubbock, Abilene, Austin, Midland and San Antonio, where temperatures typically only get into the 70s and 80s in early May. This heat is set to shatter high-temperature records in several locations, including San Antonio, where the record of 100 F set in 1998 could fall, as well as Amarillo's record of 99 F from 1916.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued heat advisories for several areas of the state on Saturday, including cities like Houston, Austin, Abilene, Midland, San Antonio, Galveston and Alpine.
For many, this will be the first time all year for experiencing this level of heat. The temperature hasn't risen above 100 in San Antonio since August of 2020, and the last time the city hit 100 was last September in 2021. The last time it was this warm in Amarillo was last September as well.
"The combination of strong May sunshine and other factors will push AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to 3-5 degrees higher than the actual temperature during the daytime," said Sosnowski.
Even spots in Texas that don't have temperatures reaching 100 are anticipated to experience AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures of at least 101 F, including Corpus Christi, Victoria, Houston and Beaumont. AccuWeather forecasters are predicting a high in the upper 90s in Victoria, slashing through the 1933 record of 96 F.
Isolated severe weather is also not out of the question on Saturday across north-central Texas, as the heat can help fuel gusty pop-up thunderstorms.
Conditions are likely to remain the same on Mother's Day with extreme heat and the risk for severe weather, but by the start of the traditional workweek, heat is expected to expand northward and northeastward, particularly into Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and even Iowa.
"While the most notable heat will initially be limited to the southern Plains this weekend and early next week, this heat is likely to build northward with time," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine.
Records will once again be in jeopardy on Monday, this time in Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Kansas City, Missouri. Highs in the 90s are forecast to reach all the way to Des Moines, Iowa, and Omaha. Texas will continue to be under threat of isolated severe weather.
"By Tuesday, daily record highs may be challenged as far north as Wisconsin," added Johnson-Levine, referring to the 1993 record of 87 F in Madison, Wisconsin, where forecasters predict the temperature could rise into the upper 80s. Tuesday will also feature highs in the 90s as far north and east as Louisville, Nashville and St. Louis, which would be the highest those cities have reached all year.
Nashville could even reach record levels on Tuesday as temperatures rise into the lower 90s, with the record of 92 F set in 2015 just within reach. St. Louis could easily surpass its record of 91 F from 1963 as temperatures soar into the mid-90s.
Chicago could also have temperatures flirting with record levels on Tuesday, as the Windy City is set to reach the mid- to upper 80s, just shy of the 2011 record of 90 F.
Early May in 1952, another May heat wave impacted the region, particularly portions of Arkansas where Brinkley, Arkansas, hit 100 F and many other cities were in the 90s, including Dumas and Stuttgart, Arkansas. Brinkley is forecast to soar into the mid-90s on Wednesday, and temperatures in Dumas could reach the upper 90s.
The threat of severe weather is once again expected to stretch from western Texas northward across the Plains on Wednesday, and record-challenging heat is forecast to continue through the end of the week for many, particularly in the South.
"People are advised to take the heat seriously by taking breaks when performing manual labor," said Sosnowski. He urged residents to engage in outdoor exercise in moderation and drink plenty of fluids. Those hoping to cool off in natural bodies of water should think twice before jumping in and be aware of the risk of cold water shock. Despite the summerlike weather, water temperatures in streams, lakes and ponds are well below the levels they would be in the actual summer.
Not much relief in the way of cooling rainfall is expected, either. Other than some isolated thunderstorms, precipitation will likely be few and far between for much of the region during the upcoming week.
"As record-challenging heat builds beneath a bulge in the jet stream, the storm track will shift northward," explained Johnson-Levine. This may lower the chances of storms in some drought-stricken areas of the southern Plains.
Over half of the state of Texas is experiencing extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor, with the worst conditions located in western and central areas. Oklahoma is only slightly better off with nearly 40% of the state in extreme drought. One of the hardest-hit cities in the month of April, Lubbock only reported 5% of its average rainfall.
However, there are some ways this lack of rainfall could be beneficial, as the dry spell could allow a window for any area farmers to get out into the fields and get seeds in the ground.
By next weekend, there is the potential for rain to return to the region, especially across southern Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma, bringing drought relief and allowing temperatures to retreat closer to normal for most of the central U.S.
SEE ALSO:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo