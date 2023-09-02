When will intense heat break down across the central US?

AccuWeather meteorologists have all the details on which parts of the nation's midsection will get a refreshing pattern change during the first week of September and where summer weather will hold on strong.

Records dating back nearly a century could be broken over the extended holiday weekend as a dome of heat builds across the middle of the nation.

The first days of meteorological autumn have picked up right where the summer season left off across the central United States with high heat building back across the region. AccuWeather meteorologists say the first week of September will offer relief for some, at the expense of locally severe thunderstorms, but a continuation of the stifling weather for others.

The Heartland is no stranger to times of intense heat during the summer months, and this year has been no exception. San Antonio and Houston recorded a mere two and three days, respectively, of temperatures below the triple-digit mark during the month of August.

Zoe Star, who works as a Storm Warning Meteorologist at AccuWeather's Severe Weather Center in Wichita, Kansas, said the prolonged heat this summer has "made it hard to breathe" at times.

"Just walking outside midday from the store to your vehicle induces a sweat attack. The air feels thick when it’s been so hot for days," Star explained.

Latest heat burst to challenge long-standing record highs

Temperatures surging back into the 90s F and even flirting with the triple-digit mark will be commonplace across the northern Plains and Midwest through the Labor Day holiday.

Daily record highs dating back to the 1910s, 1920s and 1930s will be in jeopardy of falling in places such as Minneapolis and Des Moines, Iowa, over the extended holiday timeframe.

Chicago may fall short of 100 with this wave of heat but is projected to endure its longest stretch of days of 90-degree weather yet this year with a total of five spanning Saturday through Wednesday. The city had a four-day stretch in the 90s from July 25-28.

Welcome relief on the way for the northern tier

"Much of the central U.S. has been sweltering under extreme heat for several weeks. However, relief may be on the horizon for some in the northern Plains and Midwest as a cold front enters into the region next week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Lauren Hyde said.

AccuWeather meteorologists say the tumbling temperatures will not come without a price, however.

The front could spark some severe thunderstorms in parts of the Dakotas and Nebraska late Monday into Tuesday morning, according to Hyde. Storms may initially fire up farther west in Montana and Wyoming late in the day.

Localized damaging wind gusts, hail and sudden downpours will be the primary threats with any thunderstorms at the beginning of the week. Given how late these thunderstorms are expected to fire up on Labor Day, many barbecues and outdoor get togethers planned for earlier in the day should be able to go on as planned rain-free.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to track eastward with the front, reaching places such as Minneapolis and Chicago around the middle days of the week, with a continued threat for locally severe weather.

"After the front passes, conditions will be much more comfortable with cooler air bringing temperatures down into the 70s and 80s -- a far cry from temperatures in the 90s to even 100 degrees just a few days prior," Hyde said.

As the cooldown commences across the North Central states, the heat will have eyes for the Northeast with the potential for some of the hottest weather of the summer and perhaps the first heat wave of the year in some locations.

Heat to hold strong across the South Central states

AccuWeather meteorologists say the cold front poised to bring welcome relief farther north will fail to bring cooling weather to the South Central states.

Sweltering conditions will last through at least the first week of September across the region, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg.

The heat will challenge record levels daily across portions of eastern New Mexico and West Texas. Near-record heat could even creep eastward across the southern Plains during the second half of next week.

Experts urge precautions in the heat

The intensity of the hot weather this late in the season will continue to pose health concerns for people of all ages, as well as necessitate alterations to daily activities.

AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist and Wichita resident Tim Richards noted that he has "avoided doing lawn work and outside work during the middle of the day...and have shifted those times to the early morning or late-evening hours" to avoid the worst of the heat.

"I grew up in Kansas and experienced similar heat back in the drought summers of 2011 and 2012," Richards noted.

Both Star and Richards said that they have had to set the temperature on their air conditioning units higher than normal in order to keep them from overworking.

"The real crazy part is that an 80 degree house still feels cool in comparison to the outside during the day," Star said.

AccuWeather meteorologists urge people to seek an air-conditioned environment when possible as the swelter continues in parts of the Central states. Limiting vigorous physical activity during the peak of the heat during the midday and afternoon is recommended, as well as increasing the intake of non-alcoholic fluids to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

