Wet weekend threatens outdoor plans in Florida

The weekend could evolve into a washout across the Sunshine State, which may upend plans, bring the risk of flooding and might even force the Daytona 500 to be postponed.

Residents and visitors hoping to catch some rays in the Sunshine State will be out of luck this weekend as a drenching storm moves across Florida, AccuWeather forecasters say. The wet weather has the potential not only to ruin outdoor plans but also to lead to flooding.

"A storm expected to develop in the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday will spread an abundance of moisture across Florida as it moves eastward over the weekend," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

Clouds and wet weather will encompass the entirety of the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida on Saturday before downpours focus primarily on the Florida Peninsula Saturday night through Sunday.

"The Florida Peninsula is where the heaviest rain is expected to fall with a general 1-3 inches," Bauer said.

The heavy rain will reduce visibility and cause water to pond on roadways, slowing travel for many with weekend plans.

"The impact to outdoor plans will also be widespread across the state," Bauer said.

NASCAR is gearing up for the Daytona 500, slated for 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. AccuWeather forecasters say fans should prepare for rain and weather delays for all of the festivities planned this weekend.

If the storm moves faster than anticipated, rain could move out, leaving Sunday's race free of weather delays. Daytona International Speedway is outfitted with lights, so the event could turn into a night race if dry conditions return on Sunday afternoon.

NASCAR drivers deal with inclement weather the best way they can on race day and use weather-related information to help with their on-track preparations.

"If the race ends up being postponed until Monday, a few lingering showers may still threaten. Even if Monday turns out mainly dry, it will be a breezy and cool day with afternoon highs only in the middle to upper 60s, 5-8 degrees below the historical average," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

In some locations, the rain can become more than just a disruption to travel and outdoor plans. "Any areas impacted by slow-moving, repeated downpours could face flooding concerns, especially in urban areas and along low-lying streets," Bauer said.

The path of the weekend storm is expected to be unfavorable for the development of widespread severe thunderstorms with cooler air encompassing much of the state. Temperatures will be lower than the historical average by about 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit across central Florida.

By early next week, drier air is expected to move into the region, ending the soggy conditions. The one exception may be along the east coast of Florida, where stray showers can continue early next week.

