Temps hit 100 F in Dakotas as summerlike heat bakes Central states
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Sep. 29, 2021 8:58 AM EDT
No air conditioning? No problem! If there’s a heat wave headed your way, here are some things you can do to keep you and your house cool.
A prolonged stretch of sweltering heat has likely left residents of the north-central United States wondering what season it is.
Temperatures in portions of the Dakotas soared on Tuesday. Dickinson, North Dakota, hit 100 degrees, the latest 100-degree temperature reading on record for the city. Normally, Dickinson reaches only 67 degrees this time of year.
The weather on Wednesday will be a far cry from Tuesday in the city as cooler air begins to shift back into the area. A high of 63 is forecast in Dickinson by AccuWeather meteorologists, a temperature swing of nearly 40 degrees from Tuesday.
Dickinson wasn't the only city to break a longstanding record high on Tuesday. The temperature hit 91 F at Grand Forks University in North Dakota, topping the previous record of 90 last set in 1922. Elsewhere, Valentine, Nebraska, hit 95 F, surpassing its old daily record of 92 from 1921.
Although no triple-digit temperatures are forecast farther to the east, temperatures in some locations will be more representative of July or August, as opposed to the end of September.
"Not many records are expected, but a few cities could come close," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
Minneapolis is one city where residents will want to continue wearing shorts and flip-flops. Wednesday's forecast high is 86 degrees, just a few degrees shy of the record of 89 F that has been in place since 1897. The normal high in the Twin Cities for this time of year is 67 degrees.
Farther to the east, temperatures are not expected to be as high, but the mercury won't be representative of the first full week of fall.
"Temperatures will still run about 8 to 16 degrees above normal," said Sosnowski.
Chicago will have high temperatures at or above 80 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday. Typically, the Windy City climbs to only around 70 degrees during the last two days of September.
Despite fewer hours of daylight and a lower sun angle this time of year, precautions should still be taken to avoid heat-related Illnesses. Residents and visitors are urged to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Forecasters also advise wearing light-colored clothing and, if possible, avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during the warmest part of the day. This is especially true with how late in the season these temperatures are occurring, as people may not be quite as acclimated to the heat as they are in the middle of the summer.
By Friday, the cooler air over the northern Plains will move into Minnesota and northern and central Wisconsin. Even with lower temperatures, highs will still be about 5-7 degrees above normal as the calendar turns from September to October.
Much of the region including Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Chicago can expect temperatures in the middle 70s on Saturday with a chance of showers. In the wake of the wet weather, temperatures will only be in the upper 60s around 70 on Sunday, which will help seasonable conditions take hold.
