Temperature rollercoaster to begin big upswing following winterlike chill in central, eastern US

After a cold spell that brought the lowest temperatures in months and conditions that felt more like December, AccuWeather is predicting a major rebound across dozens of states in the eastern United States.

A blast of air more typical of early December will be accompanied by a type of storm notorious for triggering travel-snarling snow squalls.

After temperatures bottom out to levels more typical of December, warmer air will rally once again to deliver temperatures more typical of mid- to late October for much of the eastern half of the nation late this week and this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Cold air continues to dig in across the East

There is more room for temperatures to fall as the outbreak of cold air expands across the eastern half of the United States.

Some areas in the Southeast were still holding onto long-lasting warmth to start the week, but much cooler air will sweep through on Tuesday night and Wednesday, even across the Florida Peninsula. Farther inland, temperatures will plunge to their lowest point since spring.

Frosts and freezes will be widespread across the interior South, Northeast and much of the Midwest, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said, adding that the conditions into Thursday morning will mark the end of the growing season in most areas. Temperatures in portions of the South will dip to record-challenging levels.

In Nashville, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s around daybreak on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The last time the temperature in the city was this low was on March 20, when the low was 21.

At Houston's Intercontinental Airport, the last time temperature dipped to the mid-30s was back on Feb. 18. On Thursday morning, the daily record low of 34 degrees could be tied or broken as temperatures fall into the mid-30s.

Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s in the Chicago area during the current outbreak. It was during the last few days of March when temperatures were last in that territory.

It's a similar story for the Northeast. Many areas will experience their lowest temperatures since early April or March. In New York City, should temperatures dip to 36 degrees on Thursday morning, it will be the coldest morning since April 30, when the low was 31.

Warmup on the near horizon

The cold spell across the eastern U.S. will be fleeting, opening the door for warmer air to return following the coldest conditions in months.

A strong warming trend will commence over the South Central, Southeast and Northeast states on Thursday afternoon and will continue in most areas through the weekend.

In Dallas, temperatures will climb 5-10 degrees each day from Thursday through Sunday. Following Wednesday's high in the mid-50s, which is typical for late December or early January, highs will ratchet upward and will approach 80 on Sunday, which is the historical average for mid-October.

Atlanta, like Dallas, will recover from winterlike highs in the mid-50s on Wednesday to mid-October-like highs in the mid-70s on Sunday.

In the Northeast, the December-like chill and accompanying snowflakes in some areas for the middle of the week, the warmup will be no less dramatic than in the South. In New York City, highs in the mid-40s on Wednesday will be erased bit by bit each day through the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-60s. There is a chance the Big Apple could snap its streak of weekend rain just in time for Sunday's famous marathon. It has rained eight weekends in a row in the city.

In the Midwest, the warmup will make decent progress through Friday but is then likely to reach a plateau this weekend as a storm from the Northwest advances eastward across the northern tier.

Temperatures will rebound into the 50s in Chicago, Detroit and Minneapolis by Friday. However, due to clouds and rain showers, temperatures this weekend are expected to level off and even take a step back in parts of the Upper Midwest.

The weather in most areas will cooperate for football games this weekend. Following a cool start for tailgating, conditions should be comfortable for most people during the afternoon and evening hours, considering that it will be early November.

As a reminder, don't forget to turn the clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night as daylight saving time will come to an end.

