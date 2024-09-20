Snow to blanket Colorado Rockies as rain, storms sweep over Plains

Snow shovels will be needed in parts of Colorado this weekend while severe weather and heavy rain threatens areas from Denver to Chicago.

Severe thunderstorms pushed through Minnesota and surrounding areas on the evening of Sept. 19, leading to multiple tornado warnings.

A busy weather pattern has set up across the Intermountain West and Plains, AccuWeather forecasters say, and is on track to persist through at least the weekend.

Storms tracking out of the West and into the Plains, in tandem with cool air clashing with warm, moisture-rich air, will spark the risk of heavy rain, severe weather and even snow for some areas.

Severe weather threat continues this weekend

On Thursday, severe thunderstorms rumbled across parts of Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, eastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri through the evening hours.

From Thursday afternoon to evening, the region experienced numerous reports of quarter- to golf ball-sized hail and damaging winds, including a couple of tornado damage reports from northeastern Minnesota.

On Saturday, the next round of potent thunderstorms will develop across eastern New Mexico and the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles as a storm tracks eastward into the Plains.

From the afternoon onward, storms will begin to bubble across Interstate 20, 27 and 40 and can bring the risk of hail, locally damaging wind gusts, downpours and even isolated tornadoes.

Temperatures across the southern Plains will dip dramatically from late week to this weekend. Highs on Thursday in Amarillo, Texas, soared to the 100-degree mark but are expected to be only in the mid-60s by the end of the weekend.

Even locations farther east, into southeastern Nebraska, central Iowa and a portion of western Wisconisn will face some risk for severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening as the front advances across the center of the nation.

Some college football games on Saturday will be at risk for rain and thunderstorms, such as Arkansas State playing against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, and Vanderbilt playing Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. Both games could experience a lightning delay as afternoon storms ramp up across the Plains.

Travel disruptions can occur for any motorists passing through the region participating in early weekend plans.

A wet weekend for Central states

As a cold front tracks eastward across the Plains from Saturday through Sunday, repeat downpours across the center of the country will raise the risk of flooding.

Locations spanning from the foothills of the mountains in the western suburbs of Denver all the way to Chicago are projected to pick up at least 1-2 inches of rain, with a heavier swath of up to 2-4 inches possible from eastern Colorado to northern Missouri.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for rain from Saturday to Sunday night is 7 inches.

At the end of the weekend, another day featuring severe weather will arise, once again adding another layer of danger to be aware of.

"While Sunday storms will pose a risk for a more narrow swath compared to previous days, they will be capable of producing hazards such as hail, gusty winds and even isolated tornadoes," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Forecasters warn storms can maintain their stamina into the new week. On Monday, the same storm advancing across the country will pose trouble in the Ohio Valley.

Areas of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio will become the new stomping grounds for potentially impactful storms on Monday, with downpours and gusty winds expected into the overnight hours.

Chilly air, snow takes over the Rockies

Behind the cold front that will usher in rounds of severe weather across the Plains this weekend will be notably colder air. As temperatures take a nosedive into the weekend, the chances of mountain snow will increase.

From late Saturday to Sunday morning, conditions will turn cold enough for flakes to fly in the Colorado Rockies, forecasters say.

"Snow levels will be falling as the bowling ball of energy tracks into Colorado and colder air aloft approaches later Saturday. The best chance of snow Saturday night in Colorado will be generally above 9,000 feet," explained Pydynowski.

Pydynowski added that at lower levels and in the Denver metro itself, residents will see a chilly rain with late weekend highs dipping to the lower 50s F.

Locations in Denver and even eastern portions of Colorado will be at risk for flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas as rain persists for much of the weekend.

