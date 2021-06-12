Scorching heat to spill into Plains this week
By
Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 12, 2021 11:29 AM EDT
Experts say the shortage is due to a combination of factors including manufacturing delays due to COVID-19 and an increase in demand this spring.
As much of the West sizzles under a dangerous heat wave, the heat will also continue spill into the Plains through the upcoming week. Triple-digit temperatures can expand northward all the way to the Dakotas again at times, but forecasters say some relief may be on the horizon.
Most of the central and northern Plains have been no stranger to heat so far this June.
"After a scorching start to the month of June, the heat will continue across parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota heading into next week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.
"So far this month, the average temperatures for Minneapolis is way above normal and the city has already set a new daily record three times!"
Minneapolis has currently recorded nine straight days with high temperatures over 90 degrees. That streak is expected to be broken Saturday.
Bismarck, North Dakota, is another example. The city is currently 13.4 degrees above average for the month and has also set three daily high temperature records, including a stifling high of 106 on June 4, the third hottest June temperature ever recorded in Bismarck.
The heat has also put additional stress on ongoing drought conditions in the region. Recent thunderstorms across the region have helped to keep the drought from worsening further, but has done little to actually cut it back.
While the northern Plains have been more extreme relative to normal, much of the central Plains has been sweating as well. Omaha, Nebraska, Kansas City, Missouri, and Denver are all several degrees above normal with regard to average temperatures for the month of June so far as well.
However, in much of the central Plains, some rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms have punctuated the heat at times, and has also helped to stave off drought conditions. This week, however, these areas will not escape the extreme heat either.
After heat is trimmed slightly for the weekend, by Monday and Tuesday, the heat building in the west will begin expanding into the Plains. As a result, many locales will be back on the rise, with temperatures soaring into the upper 90s and even the 100s reemerging in the hottest spots.
Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day, with temperatures in many locations climbing into the triple digits all the way from eastern Colorado and western Kansas into northern South Dakota.
Humidity will also be a factor in many parts of the region, and will further increase AccuWeather RealFeel® temperatures across parts of the region.
"For areas farther west, closer to the Rockies, the humidity will remain lower, so the RealFeel temperature won't be too much higher than the actual temperature. But farther east, in places like Wichita and Topeka, Kansas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Omaha Nebraska, humidity will creep up into midweek," Pydynowski explained.
This means that in areas farther east, where high temperatures may only top out in the 90s, RealFeel® temperatures can still soar into the 100s and feel as hot as areas farther west.
Residents are urged to stay hydrated, stay out of the sun and take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion.
Amid the heat, isolated thunderstorms will also be possible for parts of the region. Widepsread thunderstorm activity isn't expected, but forecasters say a couple of small clusters of thunderstorms can form in the region late each afternoon and continue into the overnight hours.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"It likely won't be enough to provide much drought or heat relief," Pydynowski said. "Still, those heading out in the evening or nighttime hours may want to double check to make sure isolated thunderstorms haven't developed nearby."
For those looking for more substantial heat relief, there is some hope on the horizon. A couple of cold fronts will sweep south from Canada this week. The first will focus farther east, from the Great Lakes into the Northeast. However, it will have just enough westward influence to trim the heat in places like Minneapolis Tuesday as well.
The main thrust of heat relief will arrive from Thursday into Friday as cold front drives south through the Plains from the Canadian Prairies. This front could have the potential to drop temperatures back to normal levels for June just in time for next weekend throughout the northern and central Plains.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Scorching heat to spill into Plains this week
By Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 12, 2021 11:29 AM EDT
Experts say the shortage is due to a combination of factors including manufacturing delays due to COVID-19 and an increase in demand this spring.
As much of the West sizzles under a dangerous heat wave, the heat will also continue spill into the Plains through the upcoming week. Triple-digit temperatures can expand northward all the way to the Dakotas again at times, but forecasters say some relief may be on the horizon.
Most of the central and northern Plains have been no stranger to heat so far this June.
"After a scorching start to the month of June, the heat will continue across parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota heading into next week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.
"So far this month, the average temperatures for Minneapolis is way above normal and the city has already set a new daily record three times!"
Minneapolis has currently recorded nine straight days with high temperatures over 90 degrees. That streak is expected to be broken Saturday.
Bismarck, North Dakota, is another example. The city is currently 13.4 degrees above average for the month and has also set three daily high temperature records, including a stifling high of 106 on June 4, the third hottest June temperature ever recorded in Bismarck.
The heat has also put additional stress on ongoing drought conditions in the region. Recent thunderstorms across the region have helped to keep the drought from worsening further, but has done little to actually cut it back.
While the northern Plains have been more extreme relative to normal, much of the central Plains has been sweating as well. Omaha, Nebraska, Kansas City, Missouri, and Denver are all several degrees above normal with regard to average temperatures for the month of June so far as well.
However, in much of the central Plains, some rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms have punctuated the heat at times, and has also helped to stave off drought conditions. This week, however, these areas will not escape the extreme heat either.
After heat is trimmed slightly for the weekend, by Monday and Tuesday, the heat building in the west will begin expanding into the Plains. As a result, many locales will be back on the rise, with temperatures soaring into the upper 90s and even the 100s reemerging in the hottest spots.
Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day, with temperatures in many locations climbing into the triple digits all the way from eastern Colorado and western Kansas into northern South Dakota.
Humidity will also be a factor in many parts of the region, and will further increase AccuWeather RealFeel® temperatures across parts of the region.
"For areas farther west, closer to the Rockies, the humidity will remain lower, so the RealFeel temperature won't be too much higher than the actual temperature. But farther east, in places like Wichita and Topeka, Kansas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Omaha Nebraska, humidity will creep up into midweek," Pydynowski explained.
This means that in areas farther east, where high temperatures may only top out in the 90s, RealFeel® temperatures can still soar into the 100s and feel as hot as areas farther west.
Residents are urged to stay hydrated, stay out of the sun and take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion.
Amid the heat, isolated thunderstorms will also be possible for parts of the region. Widepsread thunderstorm activity isn't expected, but forecasters say a couple of small clusters of thunderstorms can form in the region late each afternoon and continue into the overnight hours.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"It likely won't be enough to provide much drought or heat relief," Pydynowski said. "Still, those heading out in the evening or nighttime hours may want to double check to make sure isolated thunderstorms haven't developed nearby."
For those looking for more substantial heat relief, there is some hope on the horizon. A couple of cold fronts will sweep south from Canada this week. The first will focus farther east, from the Great Lakes into the Northeast. However, it will have just enough westward influence to trim the heat in places like Minneapolis Tuesday as well.
In other news:
The main thrust of heat relief will arrive from Thursday into Friday as cold front drives south through the Plains from the Canadian Prairies. This front could have the potential to drop temperatures back to normal levels for June just in time for next weekend throughout the northern and central Plains.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo