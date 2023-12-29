Massive waves sweep away onlookers in California, more dangerous waves on the way

Ongoing storms will continue the likelihood of massive waves and dangerous and damaging surf along the coast of California into this weekend.

Intense waves crashed into piers, seawalls and cliffs along California’s coast on Dec. 28, injuring several people who were swept up in the water while watching the waves.

Monstrous waves along the California coast took onlookers by surprise Thursday. Waves as high as 20 feet "crashed over seawalls and swept away and injured several people, forced rescues and sent a damaging surge of water through coastal California streets," according to CNN.

Conditions came together in just the right way, AccuWeather meteorologists say, and ongoing storms will continue to create powerful waves and life-threatening surf into this weekend.

Most of the time, spending a day on the beach or driving along the coast requires little concern and can be a relaxing experience to help melt away stress. However, occasionally, doing so can pose a danger when a storm approaches the coast or when multiple winter storms are busy at sea.

A beachgoer walking along the Manhattan Beach pier watches as rough surf breaks along the beach in Manhattan Beach, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Powerful surf is rolled onto beaches on the West Coast and Hawaii as a big swell generated by the stormy Pacific Ocean pushed toward shorelines. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

What caused Thursday's big waves? Warning: it's a bit technical!

In the case of Thursday's incident, an extended zone of winds, called fetch, allowed long-period swells to gather and build from multiple storms at sea. These swells then got pushed toward the California coast by west-to-southwest winds.

Long-period swells are related to the large length of the individual waves, where much of the wave energy is just beneath the sea surface. These long-period swells tend to produce much larger waves as they reach the shallow waters on the coast when compared to the small breakers.

The long-period, wind-generated swells from Thursday produced effects similar to a mini tidal wave. Tidal waves are not produced by wind but by a sudden vertical displacement on the sea floor. These extremely long-period waves penetrate very deep below the sea surface. As a result, tidal waves may be barely noticeable at sea but can extend miles inland upon reaching the coast.

The large swells that arrived on Thursday did not have nearly as long of a wavelength as a tidal wave, so flooding was confined to a block or two. Typical breakers are produced by more local wind effects, have a much shorter wavelength, and have an impact generally confined to the beach.

More big, dangerous and potentially damaging waves on the way

Moving into this weekend, the extremely long fetch has diminished. However, a more local storm will approach the Pacific coast with gusty winds that will create significant swell, but perhaps not to Thursday's magnitude. Still, large breakers, called sneaker waves, will develop and can strike with only a few second's notice.

Most of the large waves will average 15-25 feet high at peak in the surf zone. However, some sneaker waves can be significantly higher and extend beyond the beach.

Because of the intense wave action, life-threatening conditions from pounding surf and powerful rip currents will exist.

There is the likelihood of coastal flooding, beach erosion and damage to structures along the coast. Vehicles parked within a block or two of the coast could sustain saltwater damage.

People fled the ocean as monster waves hammered beaches along the California coast Thursday, leaving several people injured. (@VCFD_PIO)

Experts recommend that small craft remain in port and only highly experienced or properly trained craft operators venture out. Similarly, inexperienced borders should avoid the surf in the ongoing conditions into this weekend.

Experts urge people to avoid the beaches and rock jetties that can instantly be swamped by several feet of rushing water. In this case, onlookers will be at risk of being swept away or knocked to the ground, where serious injury could occur.

Children play along Manhattan Beach pier as turbulent surf breaks near the pier in Manhattan Beach, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Powerful surf rolled onto beaches on the West Coast and Hawaii on Thursday as a big swell generated by the stormy Pacific Ocean pushed toward shorelines, causing localized flooding. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Large swells and powerful breakers will subside from Sunday to New Year's Day. However, since the Northern Pacific will remain stormy over the coming months, more rounds of big surf are likely and could happen again late next week or during the first weekend of 2024.

