How long will dry weather hold on in Northeast, Midwest?

Rain will hold off for a week or more in much of the Midwest and Northeast, but tropical moisture may say otherwise for some locations.

The current dry weather pattern has some staying power for parts of the Midwest and much of the Northeast. This is good news for outdoor activities but bad news for drought concerns, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Some areas may stay dry for days and perhaps weeks.

An area of high pressure that has been governing the weather from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast will hold its ground and be reinforced in the coming days.

Thanks to the dry, non-extreme conditions, those in the construction, maintenance, and landscaping industries should be able to make good progress. The weather will be great for ballgames, exercising and enjoying the outdoors.

For many areas from New England to the central Appalachians and much of the mid-Atlantic, the pattern of sunny days with comfortably warm afternoons and cool nights will continue through the weekend. Warmth will tend to build in the Northeast into the end of the week before temperatures decrease a bit this weekend. High temperatures will generally range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s with low to moderate humidity.

The only potential travel problem in the vast area forecast to have dry weather will be patchy morning fog.

Fog can happen at different times of the year, but it’s especially common in the fall.

The warmth that has been building over the Upper Midwest will peak into Thursday before a slight cooling trend begins. Highs will mainly be in the 80s, but 70-degree air will be more common over the upper lakes by the weekend.

While a weak storm may bring spotty showers to northern New England from Friday to Saturday, it is tropical moisture that will be watched for a potential spoiler late this week for part of the Midwest and early next week for part of the mid-Atlantic.

Francine's moisture to slow, stall and diminish

Clouds and spotty downpours caused by Francine as a tropical rainstorm are forecast to push northward into the middle part of Mississippi and lower portion of the Ohio Valley from later Thursday to Saturday.

Downpours from Francine may only affect a small part of the Ohio Valley and may struggle amidst the vast sea of dry air even in the wettest spots.

Much of the Midwest, particularly the middle Mississippi Valley and the Ohio Valley, needs soaking rain. In large portions of Ohio and West Virginia the drought continues to broaden and worsen to extreme to exceptional levels.

Southern Atlantic coast monitored for tropical development

Francine is not the end of the tropical downpour potential. AccuWeather meteorologists expect a new storm to develop along the Carolina coast, and it is likely to acquire at least some tropical characteristics and may even evolve into a full-fledged tropical depression or storm this weekend.

Steering breezes will likely guide this storm and its moisture northwestward into the Carolinas and southern Appalachians early next week. As next week progresses, it can potentially spread into portions of the mid-Atlantic, central Appalachians, and the Ohio Valley.

Despite the increasing chances of rainfall reaching part of the Northeast later next week, much of New England may go right through next without a drop of rain. A front from the Rockies may make enough eastward progress to bring the chance of spotty showers to the Great Lakes area later next week.

