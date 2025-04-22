Hot, dry weather to boost wildfire risk in Florida

While the sunshine and rising temperatures may seem ideal, this week’s dry, warm conditions across Florida are raising the risk of wildfires.

Surging temperatures and ongoing dryness across much of Florida will raise the risk of wildfires this week, AccuWeather meteorologists advise.

April is often a great month to enjoy comfortable temperatures, moderate humidity and little risk of thunderstorm activity. This week, however, while humidity levels will be rather low and thunderstorms are likely to be scarce, temperatures will climb above the historical average--generally 4 to 8 degrees Fahrenheit above the average.

Widespread highs in the mid-80s to the low 90s are in store this week. While most locations are not likely to set daily record highs, some may come within a few degrees.

When combined with intense late April sunshine, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures can approach the mid-90s to 100 degrees for a time in the afternoon. That can pose some health risks to those not used to the heat coming out of the winter season. Even seasoned Florida residents are encouraged to stay hydrated.

Much of the Florida Peninsula has been experiencing below-historical-average rainfall at a time of the year when rainfall is typically low to begin with. Of the approximate 2.50 inches of rain Orlando typically receives this month, less than 0.40 of an inch of rain has fallen. The dryness extends well through the start of the year in Orlando and many other locations.

Conditions range from abnormally dry to extreme drought over the Florida Peninsula, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

The combination of intense sunshine, dry brush, dry air, heat and dry, sandy soil will boost the risk of wildfire ignition this week.

People are advised to use caution with outdoor power equipment, open flames or anything that produces sparks.

As long as precautions are taken regarding heat exhaustion and outdoor fire safety, this week should be ideal for heading to the beach, golf course or theme parks.

As May progresses, the likelihood of thunderstorms typically increases as humidity levels climb.

