Homebrew Atlantic storm to approach Northeast coast

While dry air will provide rain-free weather with rare late-July low humidity and cool nights for much of the Northeast this weekend, there will be some trouble lurking just offshore over the Atlantic.

Thunderstorms in the Northeast are clearing out just in time for people to enjoy a dry weekend.

A storm will take shape just off the United States East Coast and is forecast to track west later this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Regardless of whether the system takes on tropical features, it will have some impact in coastal areas of the Northeast early next week.

"An area of low pressure will form about halfway between the U.S. coast and Bermuda later this weekend," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

While the term "homebrew" often refers to a tropical tropical system that is forming near land in the U.S., it can refer to any storm that may bring impacts to coastal areas, should it track close enough.

As this occurs, it will gather clouds, showers and breezes. How much organization occurs will determine the amount of rain and wind that develops. As winds increase, seas and surf will build along the Northeast coast from Sunday to Monday.

People spending time at the beach this weekend should be on alert as the storm nears. Seas may begin to build as early as Sunday afternoon and remain rough into Monday. Swimmers and local officials should take note of the risk of strong and increasing frequency of rip currents.

Because of unusual steering breezes from the southeast, the system would likely be carried toward the southern New England or upper mid-Atlantic coast on Monday.

As long as the system does not linger long offshore before being pushed inland, it will likely not have a chance to develop full tropical characteristics. Should it get delayed from moving inland, the warm waters of the Gulf Stream could be enough to foster some sub-tropical development. However, the chances of this are less than 10% at this time.

As the system arrives on Monday, areas from New Jersey and New York to Massachusetts and Maine will experience a period of showers and locally gusty winds. Should it manage to rain much of the day, temperatures may be no higher than the 70s F with the chance that some locations in coastal New England hover in the 60s.

Prior to the system's arrival, many people from the Great Lakes to the Northeast will experience a rare late-July weekend with low humidity, cool nights and warm afternoons this weekend. The weather will be fine for most outdoor summertime activities ranging from ballgames to picnics, the beach, hikes, fishing and running.

During early next week, along with the system pushing toward the coast, surging moisture to the west will lead to a general uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity from the Midwest to the Northeast. Humidity levels will climb.

