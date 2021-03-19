Gusty, wet weekend ahead for Southeast coast as onshore winds cause troubles
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 19, 2021 7:42 AM EDT
In a colorized time-lapse of storms over 24 hours, NOAA's satellite shows a massive line of lightning flashes crossing the southeastern United States.
After severe thunderstorms rumbled through the Southeast Wednesday and Thursday, most areas will be dry Friday and through the weekend. However, there will be one notable exception.
"The combination of a strong area of high pressure over the Northeast and an area of low pressure developing off the southeast coast of Florida will act to bring strong winds to the southeastern Atlantic coast this weekend," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
When an area of high pressure and area of low pressure are in relatively close proximity to one another, the pressure gradient, or difference in pressure between a high and low, often causes winds to increase.
Gilbert explained that the winds will be onshore winds, or winds that blow from the ocean toward inland areas.
These winds will also bring moisture in from the Atlantic Ocean. This, in combination with the storm system, is expected to make for a wet weekend as well. Cities such as Wilmington, North Carolina; Myrtle Beach and Charleston, South Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; and Jacksonville, Florida, are all likely to have a chilly, wet and windy weekend.
"This will likely ruin the plans of any resident that hoped to get away for a weekend beach trip," Gilbert said.
The persistence of the winds will become a factor as the weekend progresses, causing other issues. While winds will not be nearly as strong as with hurricanes that sometimes affect the area during the warmer months, similar issues may unfold.
"Onshore winds can stir up a good deal of trouble for coastal areas including rough seas, rip currents and even beach erosion," Gilbert cautioned.
The strongest winds will stay just offshore, but 30- to 40-mph winds at the coast will be common. Just inland, wind speeds will drop off fairly quickly.
A mix of sun and clouds is expected farther inland as well. Below-normal temperatures Saturday will trend toward normal Sunday. Along the coast, the clouds and wind off the chilly Atlantic will mean temperatures 5-15 degrees below normal on both Saturday and Sunday.
The system responsible for the weekend wind and rain will begin to lift northeastward and weaken Monday. There is some question as to whether the low pressure will fall apart Tuesday or if it will continue to move away from the coast. Either way, it will no longer have a direct effect on the weather in the Southeast. That said, it may take a day or two for the rough surf and rip currents to subside.
More widespread rain and thunderstorms will be possible by the middle and latter part of next week.
