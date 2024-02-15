Dual storms to renew flooding, landslide risk across California

After a dry spell, a pair of storms will threaten California with significant flooding and wind for a state still recovering from wild weather.

After a round of storms in the Pacific Northwest this Thursday, two more storms will barrel toward California bringing heavy February rain.

Two consecutive storms slated to move into California this weekend into early next week will renew travel concerns and the threat of flooding across the state, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

After a brief dry stretch during the day Friday across the West Coast, the first of the two storms will arrive along the Northern California and southwestern Oregon coast Friday night then spread inland through Saturday night. The heaviest precipitation will focus across Northern and Central California, where a general 0.50-1.50 inch of rain can fall with localized amounts as high as 3 inches in some of the higher terrain near the coast.

Along with heavy rain, strong southerly winds will accompany the storm as it approaches Friday night into Saturday morning with gusts as high as 50 mph across the terrain towards the coast of Northern California.

On the heels of the first storm, a second, more impactful storm will make its way into California Sunday night into early next week, bringing another bout of heavy rainfall. The storm is expected to track farther south than the previous storm, spreading heavy rainfall into most of Southern California including the Los Angeles Basin.

The southern track will allow the storm to take advantage of increased subtropical moisture which can promote heavier rain across the state, especially across Central and Southern California.

Despite a notable stretch of dry weather after record-setting rainfall fell across Southern California earlier this month, additional rainfall expected through early next week on top of the saturated and unstable nature of the ground can result in the risk of dangerous mudslides and renewed flooding concerns.

From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday, rainfall amounts can total 1-2 inches across much of the state, including Sacramento and Los Angeles. Rain from 2-4 inches can fall along the coast and into the San Gabriel Mountains with an AccuWeather StormMax™ of 8 inches.

The wet stretch of weather will lead to travel disruptions across the state in the air and on the ground. Motorists traveling on roadways, including Interstate 5, should be prepared for ponding and an increased risk of hydroplaning. Air travelers are urged to monitor the AccuWeather forecast closely and check with their airline before heading to the airport, as heavy rain can cause delays and cancellations.

In the mountains, both storms will bring heavy snow to the Sierra. Through early next week, snow totals as high as 3-5 feet can be recorded above 7,000 feet. Individuals planning any travel through some of the region's mountain passes, including Donner Pass, should prepare for the high risk of restrictions and closures as a result of heavy snow.

