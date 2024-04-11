Chilly winds to follow storms, flooding rain in eastern US

Winds will howl, gust and annoy for a time into the weekend in the East in the wake of the big storm that brought flooding rain and severe weather to many locations of the South.

Copied

Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack explains the experience he had chasing a destructive tornado and severe flooding across Louisiana on April 10.

Winds will kick up in much of the eastern half of the United States in the wake of a powerful storm that brought flooding and tornadoes to the Southern states. AccuWeather meteorologists say the wind can be strong enough to damage trees, trigger sporadic power outages and lead to travel delays in some situations.

The winds will be generated by the difference in pressure from the intense storm and its low pressure traveling across the Great Lakes region and high pressure extending from the central Rockies to the Gulf Coast. The air will race to flow from high to low, much like a giant vacuum.

Frequent gusts from 40-50 mph will extend from Maine to as far west as Iowa and as far south as Georgia into Friday night. Winds of this strength can break tree limbs, send loose objects flying and may even lead to airline delays, where winds blow across airport runways and approach routes.

In some locations, such as along the west-facing shorelines of the Great Lakes, coastal Maine and the higher terrain of the Appalachians, gusts ranging from 50-60 mph are likely which may knock over trees and could lead to high-profile vehicle roll-overs in high crosswind situations.

As winds blow across the Great Lakes and blast onshore in Maine, overspray and flooding are likely along the shoreline. Gusting winds blowing across the Chesapeake and Delaware bays may lead to flooding along the eastern shore of Maryland and the bayside areas of southern New Jersey.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Another factor is that the gusty winds will make it feel noticeably cooler in the Southeast and add a considerable chill to the air in the Midwest and Northeast into the start of the weekend. It will feel 30-50 degrees cooler compared to the peak of the warmth at midweek. RealFeel® Temperatures may dip as much as 15-20 degrees lower than the actual temperature, especially in the evening and overnight hours and where the sky remains cloudy during the day.

In parts of the interior Northeast, it may turn cold fast enough to catch up with the backside of the storm's moisture. This could lead to accumulating snow showers or mixed rain and wet snow in the higher elevations in western and northern New York, western Pennsylvania and West Virginia from Friday night to Saturday morning.

Enough of a breeze may linger at night in the Northeast to prevent a frost or freeze.

Milder conditions are in store for the Northeast, and warmer conditions will build in parts of the Southeast and Midwest on Sunday. However, a sneaky, fast-moving storm will roll from the Great Lakes to the interior Northeast on Sunday. Where clouds and showers take up a significant part of the day, the warmup will be delayed.

That same storm system has the potential to set off heavy to locally severe thunderstorms from parts of eastern Indiana to Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and perhaps western New York on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer