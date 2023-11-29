Back-to-back storms to bring rain, snow to Northeast and Midwest

As milder air replaces a wintry chill from the Midwest through the Northeast, a pair of storms will raise travel concerns in the form of rain and snow through the weekend.

The week will end with a wave of wet weather in the Northeast as a storm moving in from the south spreads over the region.

As the flow of air flips from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, milder conditions will return, and temperatures will rebound to historical averages in much of the Midwest and Northeast into the weekend. However, AccuWeather meteorologists caution that storms from the South will funnel moisture into both regions, creating problems for travelers in the form of wet snow, rain and fog.

Following an outbreak of Arctic air with gusty winds that felt more like the middle of January, temperatures more typical for late November and early December are in store in the coming days.

The cold winds were strong enough to topple the National Christmas Tree on the White House Lawn in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures dipped as low as the single digits in some areas and even a bit below zero in a few locations as feet of lake-effect snow piled up downwind of the Great Lakes.

With the lake-effect snow and strong, cold winds moving out, highs from Thursday to Saturday will range from the mid-30s in the northern tier to the 50s around the Chesapeake Bay.

Milder air, fog on the weather itinerary

"In the days following the stretch of wintry weather across the Midwest and Northeast, there is the potential for foggy nights and mornings, especially in areas that continue to have snow on the ground," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

AccuWeather meteorologists have also had their eye on a brewing storm for the South Central states for over a week and expect this storm to produce a large shield of rain and even severe weather.

Soaking rain, some snow to target the Midwest on Friday

Southern Missouri to much of Illinois and Indiana and northern Ohio could pick up a general 0.50 of an inch to 1 inch of rain from Thursday night to Friday evening, which will help ease the abnormally dry to drought conditions in the area but will also make for rain-slickened highways.

However, on the northern edge of that rain, the air will be chilly enough to allow wet snow or a wintry mix to occur, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

"Right now, the wintry mix zone, which includes wet snow and sleet, looks like it will set up just to the north and west of downtown Chicago and just north of center city Detroit on Friday," Travis stated.

A wintry mix or wet snow will likely occur in the northern and western suburbs of both cities. It would not take much for that wintry mix to creep southward or northward by several miles.

"The storm is being closely monitored for a thin swath of accumulating snow with a general 1-3 inches on the northern flank," Buckingham said, adding," This zone would include cities like Rockford, Illinois, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday."

Southeastern Iowa is among the few locations with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 5 inches of snow.

As milder air filters in during the storm, any wintry mix will likely transition to rain and drizzle.

Northeast to not be left out of rain, snow

Farther to the east, there will be a similar setup from part of upstate New York to portions of central and northern New England, where the air may be just chilly enough to wet snow or a mix of rain and wet snow from Friday to Friday night. It is possible that some of the higher elevations in the region pick up a few inches of wet snow from the storm.

Milder air surging into the interior Northeast late this week will likely bring rain to many of the hard-hit lake-effect snow areas from northeastern Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York Friday into Saturday, Buckingham said. The combination of rain and melting snow could lead to area creeks and rivers rising to near bank full this weekend.

The storm will bring rain to areas from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, mainly from Friday afternoon to early Friday night. However, there will be the potential for patch fog soon after the rain begins t hat may linger into Saturday morning.

Second storm to arrive later this weekend

Much of the Northeast will get a break of dry weather on Saturday, ahead of a second storm from the Southern states that is likely to spread rain along the Interstate 95 corridor and parts of the Appalachians from Sunday to Sunday night.

Some chillier air will seep southward in the wake of Saturday's storm in the Northeast and the Upper Midwest that will likely be enough to allow snow to fall on northern New England and perhaps the northern tier of the Midwest on Sunday. A wedge of dry air in the middle part of the atmosphere may prevent any precipitation from Chicago to Detroit later this weekend.

