AeroMexico named world's 'most on-time' airline

AeroMexico topped the world's global airlines with an on-time rate of 90.02% in 2025, global airlines analyst Cirium announced on Friday, marking the second straight year the Mexican airline finished at the top. (Photo Credit: Jose Mendez/EPA)

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Mexico-based AeroMexico won Cirium's On-Time Performance Review for the second straight year with more than 90% of its flights being on time in 2025.

U.K.-based Cirium is a global aviation analytics firm and made AeroMexico the second global airline to win its On-Time Performance Review in consecutive years since it began the review in 2009, according to Business Wire.

AeroMexico maintained its industry-leading schedule across 188,859 flights in 23 countries with 90.02% completed on time.

Saudi Arabia's Saudia Airlines finished second with an on-time rate of 86.52%, followed by Scandinavian Airlines' SAS at 86.09%.

Several regional airlines exceeded AeroMexico's on-time rating, while claiming regional crowns in Cirium's annual airline ratings competition.

U.S.-based Delta Airlines won the regional crown in North America for a fifth-straight year with 80.9% of its flights being completed on time, while Copa Airlines secured a record 11th regional win with a 90.74% on-time rate.

International Airline Group's Iberia Express topped the European market for a third-straight year with an on-time rate of 88.94%, and Philippine Airlines claimed the top spot in the Asia-Pacific region with 83.12% of its flights being completed on time.

In the Middle East and Africa, Safair Airline of South Africa topped the competition with an on-time rate of 91.06%.

Cirium's platinum award for 2025 goes to Qatar Airways, which logged an on-time rate of 84.42% while completing 198,303 flights across six continents.

U.K.-based Virgin Atlantic secured the most-improved award with a 9.44% on-time rate improvement, from 74.01% in 2024 to 83.45% in 2025.

Among global airports, Santiago Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Chile won the large airport category with 87.04% of its flights departing on time.

Among medium-sized airports, Panama's Tocumen International Airport took the top spot with 93.34% of its flights departing on time.

Turkey's Istanbul Airport won Cirium's Airport Platinum Award for its operational services, passenger care during flight disruptions and its general growth.