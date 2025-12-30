Brazil leads international tourism in South America in 2025

Brazil welcomed 8.97 million international tourists between January and November 2025, a 40% increase compared with the same period last year, according to data from Brazil's Ministry of Tourism.

Tourists visit the Iguazu Falls in Iguazu National Park in Foz do Iguazu, Brazil, last week. (Photo Credit: Juan Pablo Pino/EPA)

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- International tourism across South America rebounded strongly in 2025, led by Brazil, which received nearly 9 million foreign visitors and consolidated its position as the region's top destination.

Argentines were the largest group of visitors, totaling 3.1 million tourists, followed by travelers from Chile, the United States, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Brazilian authorities said visitor numbers are expected to rise further in December with the year-end holidays and the peak of the Southern Hemisphere vacation season.

Tourism revenue generated more than $7.1 billion in foreign income through November, reflecting higher volumes and longer average stays, according to the Central Bank of Brazil and tourism officials.

Elsewhere in South America, tourism recovered at different speeds. Most countries reported clear gains compared with previous years, driven mainly by regional travel and improved air connectivity.

Argentina recorded 795,300 international visitors in November alone, according to national statistics, including 491,400 tourists who stayed at least one night and 303,900 same-day visitors.

Brazil was the main country of origin, followed by the European Union and Uruguay. Despite solid inbound figures, Argentina posted a negative tourism balance, as outbound travel by residents continued to exceed arrivals of foreign visitors.

Chile reported more than 5 million international tourist arrivals during the year, according to data from the National Tourism Service, marking one of the strongest recoveries in South America.

Authorities said the growth was driven mainly by visitors from Argentina and Brazil, along with a gradual return of long-haul travelers from North America and Europe as air connectivity improved.

Uruguay received 3,207,536 international visitors between January and November, with estimated tourism spending of $1.784 billion.

Argentina and Brazil remained the country's main source markets. Argentine tourists totaled more than 2 million arrivals, generating $1.034 billion in spending, while nearly 450,000 Brazilian visitors produced approximately $296 million during their stays.

Paraguay posted one of the region's strongest rebounds early in 2025, with international arrivals up more than 50% year over year in the first quarter, according to Unite Nations tourism data.

The growth was driven mainly by cross-border travel and short stays linked to commerce and regional mobility.

South American travelers took advantage of exchange rate differences and expanded land and air connections. The return of travelers from the United States and Europe added further momentum, particularly in Brazil and Chile, reinforcing South America's post-pandemic tourism recovery.