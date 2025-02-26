3 injured in small plane crash atop Mount Equinox in Vermont

A helicopter prepares to aid the rescue effort on Mount Equinox. (Photo credit: City of Rutland Fire Dept.)

Three people were injured when a small plane crashed near Mount Equinox in Vermont Wednesday morning.

The plane, a single-engine Piper Cherokee Charger, departed from Baltimore around 6 a.m. Its flight path, recorded by Flightradar24, indicates the aircraft circled the area west of Manchester before its journey abruptly ended at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Equinox Mountain and pond in Vermont. (File photo credit: Getty Images)

Emergency responders from the Manchester Fire Department located the downed plane at 11:39 a.m. The search and rescue operation was hampered by challenging conditions, including snow, ice, and the remote location of the crash site. "It was tough for rescuers to reach the crash site due to the difficult conditions," Manchester Town Manager Scott Murphy said. "The area was foggy that morning, which added to the challenges."

Additional crews and helicopters were brought in to hoist the survivors from the snowy mountain. "Eight of our members trained in technical rescue are in Manchester, preparing to provide assistance with any technical rescue requirements. The Manchester Fire Department and several other agencies, including helicopters from the New York State Police, are currently removing patients from a plane crash on Mount Equinox," nearby Rutland Fire Department posted on Facebook just after noon Wednesday.

Initial reports suggest that foggy weather may have played a role in the accident, though the investigation is still ongoing. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified and are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

The names of the injured as well as their current conditions have not been released.