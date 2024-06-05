WATCH: Boeing Starliner to launch NASA astronauts

The countdown is ticking down with liftoff scheduled for 10:52 a.m. EDT. Watch the live broadcast of the long-awaited rocket launch.

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are ready to blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on the first crewed mission of the Boeing Starliner. Liftoff is scheduled for 10:52 a.m. EDT.

Williams and Wilmore will be the first to ride the Starliner, propelled to orbit atop an Atlas V rocket built by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

There is a 90% chance of favorable weather for the launch. NASA has attempted to launch the mission two times in recent weeks, but each launch was postponed due to last-minute issues.

The two veteran astronauts are scheduled to arrive at the International Space Station around 24 hours after launch. After docking, Williams and Wilmore will spend eight days living in the orbiting laboratory while testing the Starliner spacecraft’s functionality before returning home. The capsule is expected to parachute to a landing at one of several possible locations across the southwestern United States.