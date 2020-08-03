Weather News
Hurricane or not, Isaias races toward Carolinas as residents brace for impacts
After sparing Florida the storm's worst, forecasters say Isaias may not be as friendly to the Carolinas as the system may not stay a tropical storm for long.
Isaias to track along I-95 northeastern US corridor with flooding, damaging wind
Tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect along the Northeast coast as Isaias is expected to pose risks to lives and property -- and Isaias's close track near New York City behind Fay's impact will be unusual.
Daily coronavirus briefing: US enters 'new phase' of pandemic
Deborah Birx, a top doctor on the White House task force, said the illness has become "extraordinarily widespread." Meanwhile, America's oldest department store filed for bankruptcy on Sunday.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: Baking biscuits in a hot car
We’ve already melted butter in a hot car at AccuWeather Summer Camp. Now, it’s time to bake biscuits to show how dangerously hot the inside of cars can get on sizzling summer days.
How to stay safe during a flash flood
Flash floods are dangerous, and can even be fatal. Here are some of the most important do’s and don'ts during flooding, extreme rain, and storms.
Everything you need for a backyard campout this summer
Not ready to venture out for a camping trip this year? With these six convenient items, even a night in the backyard can seem like a journey into the great outdoors.
News / Astronomy
SpaceX Crew Dragon makes historic 1st splashdown to return NASA astronauts home
By Mike Wall,
Updated Aug. 3, 2020 2:58 PM
Sponsored Content
SpaceX's first astronaut mission for NASA is in the books.
A Crew Dragon capsule carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley splashed down off the coast of Pensacola, Florida,at 2:48 p.m. EDT (1848 GMT) today (Aug. 2), bringing an end to SpaceX's historic Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station.
The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour capsule splashed down into the Gulf of Mexico on Aug. 2., carrying two astronauts who had been on board the International Space Station. They landed with no issues.
"Welcome back to planet Earth," SpaceX's mission control radioed the two astronauts aboard the capsule, which is named Endeavour. "Thanks for flying SpaceX."
"It was truly our honor and privilege," Hurley radioed back. Just hours earlier, while still in space, Hurley said the experience is one he won't soon forget.
"It's hard to put into words just what it was like to be a part of this expedition — Expedition 63," Hurley said during a farewell ceremony aboard the space station on Saturday (Aug. 1), the day Endeavour undocked and began its journey home. "It'll be kind of a memory that will last a lifetime for me."
(Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)
The SpaceX recovery ship GO Navigator met Endeavour and hoisted the capsule aboard shortly after splashdown. After a series of checkouts, recovery teams opened Endeavour's hatch at 3:59 p.m. EDT (1959 GMT) and extracted the two astronauts about 10 minutes later. Medical personnel can now begin assessing Behknen and Hurley, making sure the two spaceflyers are in good shape after their journey home from orbit.
We haven't seen such activity at sea for more than four decades. The most recent crewed ocean return occurred in July 1975, when NASA astronauts Tom Stafford, Vance Brand and Deke Slayton wrapped up the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project by splashing down in the middle of the Pacific.
A historic test mission
Demo-2 began on May 30, when a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lofted Endeavour from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, kicking off a one-day trip to the station. It was the first crewed orbital launch to depart from the United States since the final flight of the space shuttle fleet in July 2011.
Since then, the United States had been dependent on Russian Soyuz rockets and spacecraft to ferry its astronauts to and from the station, at a price, most recently, of about $90 million per seat.
Click here to continue reading on SPACE.com.Report a Typo