Weather News
Florida and Cuba begin preparations ahead of strengthening Eta
Eta was wasting no time in gaining steam over warm waters of the northwestern Caribbean on Friday, and forecasters say it could strengthen into a hurricane as it tracks toward Cuba and Florida.
'Full-blown blizzard' to dump feet of snow in Montana
A quickly intensifying storm will unleash heavy snow, fierce winds and brutal cold, bringing a sharp reminder of the season in Big Sky Country.
Daily coronavirus briefing: Common medication an effective COVID-19 treatment?
Researchers in the U.K. are beginning to study an affordable drug that is a staple of nearly every medicine cabinet. And in the U.S., the NFL came down hard on one team for "brazen and repeated violations of [COVID-19] protocols.”
Running in cold weather tips and safety
Cold weather doesn’t mean you can’t get your daily run in. Keep yourself safe and warm while running outside in the cold with these tips and gear.
Our picks for indoor space heaters for working from home this winter
As the weather gets colder and many are still working from home, we compiled our top picks for indoor space heaters to keep you warm.
AccuWeather School: Why are the tops of thunderstorms flat?
Have you ever noticed that big thunderstorm clouds have flat tops? That’s because there’s a lid in the sky way above our heads that only a few special clouds can break through.
News / Astronomy
Scientists detect strange 'fast radio burst' from within our own Milky Way
By Charles Q. Choi, Charles Q. Choi
Updated Nov. 6, 2020 10:53 AM
Sponsored Content
Mysterious superpowerful blasts of radio waves once seen only outside the galaxy have for the first time been detected within the Milky Way, new studies find.
In addition, scientists have traced these outbursts back to a rare kind of dead star known as a magnetar, the strongest magnets in the universe, for the first time.
After months of radio silence, NASA has finally made contact with the Voyager 2, but the spacecraft wasn’t giving us the silent treatment.
Fast radio bursts, or FRBs, are intense pulses of radio waves that can release more energy in a few thousandths of a second than the sun does in nearly a century. Scientists only discovered FRBs in 2007, and because the bursts are so fast, astrophysicists still have many questions about them and their sources.
Scientists have dozens of theories about the causes of fast radio bursts, from colliding black holes to alien starships. Many theories suggest the bursts originate from neutron stars, which are corpses of stars that died in catastrophic explosions known as supernovas. (Their name comes from how the gravitational pulls of these stellar remnants are powerful enough to crush protons together with electrons to form neutrons.)
An artist's impression of a magnetar in outburst, showing complex magnetic field structure and beamed emission following a crust-cracking episode. (Image credit: McGill University Graphic Design Team)
Specifically, previous research has suggested fast radio bursts might explode from a rare type of neutron star known as a magnetar. Magnetars are the most powerful magnets in the cosmos — their magnetic fields can be up to approximately 5,000 trillion times more powerful than Earth's.
"A magnetar is a type of neutron star whose magnetic fields are so strong, they squish atoms into pencil-like shapes," Christopher Bochenek, an astrophysicist at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena and lead author on one of the new studies, told Space.com.
Click here to continue reading on SPACE.com.Report a Typo