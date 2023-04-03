Full 'Pink' Moon to rise Wednesday night

The first full moon of astronomical spring will take center stage in the sky on Wednesday night, although it may appear different than its nickname would suggest.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Catch an evasive planet in the sky and watch the first meteor shower since January as part of the top astronomy events in the month of April.

April is underway, and there is an assortment of upcoming astronomical events ranging from a planetary alignment to spring’s inaugural meteor shower. The first big night sky event of the month is about to unfold, and it will be quite easy to spot.

The full moon will rise on the evening of Wednesday, April 5, into the morning on Thursday, April 6, the first full moon since the vernal equinox on March 20, which marked the official start of astronomical spring.

The full moon rises beyond downtown buildings Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A common nickname for April's full moon is the Pink Moon, although the moon will not glow in pink hues on Wednesday night.

The nickname can be traced to the emerging flora following the winter months. Specifically, the Pink Moon is named after the wildflower ground phlox, which is one of the first flowers to bloom in North America and has pink and purple petals.

April's full moon is also known as the Frog Moon, Breaking Ice Moon, Sugar Maker Moon and the Broken Snowshoe Moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Stargazers can catch the Pink Moon rising in the eastern sky after sunset on Wednesday evening. It will glide across the sky throughout the night before setting in the west around daybreak.

The moon may appear slightly bigger around moonrise and moonset compared to when it is high in the sky, but NASA said that this is simply an optical illusion.

"The Moon illusion is the name for this trick our brains play on us," NASA explained, "Photographs prove that the Moon is the same width near the horizon as when it's high in the sky, but that's not what we perceive with our eyes."

NASA added that the science isn't settled on why humans perceive the moon to be bigger when it is near the horizon, but regardless, people should enjoy the moon and the beautiful sights in the night sky.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.