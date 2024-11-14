Denmark becomes 48th nation to sign Artemis Accords for space exploration

Denmark on Wednesday joined 47 other nations in signing the Artemis Accords for peaceful and beneficial space exploration. (Photo Credits: National Aeronautics and Space Administration)

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Denmark is a founding member of the European Space Agency and on Wednesday formally committed to safe and responsible space exploration that benefits humanity by signing the Artemis Accords.

The United States and seven other nations created the Artemis Accords in 2020 to provide principles, grounded in the Outer Space Treaty and other international agreements, regarding space exploration that promotes the beneficial use of space for humanity.

"Denmark ... has contributed to space exploration for decades, including collaborating with NASA on Mars exploration," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a news release on Wednesday.

"Denmark's signing of the Artemis Accords will further international cooperation and the peaceful exploration of space," Nelson said.

Denmark's Minister of Higher Education and Science Christina Egelund signed the accords on behalf of Denmark during a ceremony in Copenhagen that was attended by U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Alan Leventhal.

"The United States is leading the way back to the moon," Egelund said. "Denmark wants to strengthen the strategic partnership with the United States and other partners for the benefit of both science and industry."

In 2026, NASA is planning for its Artemis III mission to put people on the moon for the first time in more than 50 years. The astronauts will be wearing these Prada spacesuits, which were unveiled on Oct. 16.

Egelund said signing the accords aligns Denmark's strategy space research and innovation while strengthening ties with allies, such as the United States.

"Space holds great potential," she said, "and we want ... to advance scientific breakthroughs and influence the development and use of the space sector in the future."

The U.S. Department of State on Wednesday welcomed Denmark to the Artemis Accords.

"The U.S.-Denmark relationship has thrived for more than two centuries," the State Department's office of spokesperson said in a statement.

"Danish contributions to space exploration and research through both NASA and [the] European Space Agency missions span decades," the statement says.

"The Artemis Accords ... reflects many of the shared principles that underlie the strong U.S.-Denmark relationship."