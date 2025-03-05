Tornadoes hit Texas, Oklahoma as thunderstorms rattle South

Severe weather spawned tornadoes and destructive winds across the southern United States on Tuesday, contributing to nearly 500,000 power outages.

Strong winds caused an apartment complex to crumble in Irving, Texas, Monday night into Tuesday morning.

March came in like a lion across the southern United States as severe thunderstorms roared from Texas and Oklahoma across the Gulf Coast states late Monday through Tuesday.

At least three tornadoes have been confirmed amid the storms, including two that hit Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, leaving at least one person injured. In Irving, Texas, a tornado barreled into an apartment complex, leading to a partial building collapse. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to FOX 4.

All three twisters were EF1s with maximum winds between 86 and 110 mph.

Strong winds were the primary danger with the storms, which contributed to nearly 500,000 power outages across the region by Tuesday afternoon. According to PowerOutage.us, 390,000 of the outages were in Texas; however, some of the outages were related to strong winds in the wake of the storms.

Revelers partaking in Mardi Gras festivities changed their plans at the last minute, with the two biggest parades in New Orleans starting earlier than normal due to the risk of dangerous weather in the afternoon and evening, according to The Associated Press. Two other parades were postponed to Sunday due to the weather.

Damaging thunderstorms are expected to expand north and east into Wednesday, eventually reaching Washington, D.C., Raleigh, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida.

The same storm responsible for the severe weather also generated powerful winds across Texas, resulting in a massive dust storm that swept through Dallas, Austin and San Antonio.

Air quality reached unhealthy levels, winds howled up to 60 mph and visibility dropped to just 2 miles during the worst of the dust storm.