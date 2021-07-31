Soggy spell to squash summertime heat in Southeast
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jul. 31, 2021 1:54 PM EDT
Residents across the southeastern U.S. are in store for another hot weekend. But the most intense heat is likely to wane this week as wet weather moves in.
To start off the weekend, heat is forecast to bake portions of the South. On Saturday morning, heat advisories and excessive heat warnings stretched across a dozen states.
Temperatures are forecast to peak in the middle to upper 90s for most locations from Little Rock, Arkansas to Tallahassee, Florida, with some areas nearing the century mark in the afternoon.
As the weather pattern changes throughout the weekend, residents in the area will be able to say goodbye to the above-normal temperatures.
A cool front is expected to sag south as the weekend progresses, erasing the heat and bringing in a more refreshing air pattern. However, the clash of warm and cool air may allow for severe thunderstorms to move across the mid-Atlantic coast on Sunday.
By the time Monday arrives, temperatures are likely to be slashed 10 to 15 degrees across portions of the Southeast, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards.
Temperatures in the lower to upper 80s across the region have been hard to come by for the second half of July. For many, this will be the coolest day since July 19.
Accompanying the cooler conditions will also be the arrival of steadier rainfall.
"The same front bringing the arrival of cooler air is expected to stall over the region, causing rounds of showers and thunderstorms next week," explained Richards.
While areas from eastern Louisiana to southeastern Virginia could see a downpour any day next week, the most persistent rainfall is forecast from the Florida Panhandle to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It is in this area that a total of 4-8 inches of rainfall could accumulate through Friday.
The coverage of heavy rain and thunderstorms is likely to become most widespread during the afternoon and evening hours. Outdoor plans at this time of day may need to be altered, due to wet weather.
Downpours will have the potential to bring ponding on roadways and reduced visibility, leading to hazardous and slowed travel for motorists. After several days of said downpours, the threat for flash flooding will also increase.
"This rain is coming to an area that has already been quite wet so far this summer, so much of the region is especially susceptible to flooding," added Richards.
Since June 1, the city of Pensacola, Florida, has recorded over 20 inches of rain, 130% of normal for through the end of July. Raleigh, North Carolina, has reported just over 12.5 inches of rain during that time, which is 144% of normal.
As the week progresses, the moisture causing the persistent wet weather across the Southeast will shift from one saturated part of the East Coast to another. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to be drawn northward to parts of the Northeast Coast. Locations along the I-95 corridor from Washington D.C. to Boston are likely to get at least one day of downpours later next week.
The Philadelphia area, in just in the month of July, has recorded 6.72 inches of rain, 153% of normal for the month. Additionally, the region is still recovering from an EF3 tornado that ripped through the region this past week.
