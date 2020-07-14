DC nears record hot streak as dozens of records fall around US

More than 30 high temperature records fell in just one day over a sweltering pocket of the country -- and, if the pattern holds, the nation's capital could see another long-standing record fall soon.

Daily coronavirus briefing: COVID-19 cases, temperatures surge across US

Lockdowns are being considered again in one major city and bars are closed across the country, just as a major heat wave produces some of the highest temps of the year. Plus, a Florida teen is in a coma and fighting for her life amid a severe bout of COVID-19.

Not an early riser? Here's some good news if you're hoping to view Comet NEOWISE

This newly-discovered comet is glowing brighter than Halley's Comet did in 1986 -- and it's about to put on a show at a more convenient time as it makes its closest approach to Earth.