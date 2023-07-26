Severe storms could bookend sweltering heat in Northeast

The heat wave will be the second of the year for several major cities and some areas could be at risk for additional rounds of flash flooding late this week and over the weekend.

From July 24-25, thunderstorms brought heavy rain, gusty winds and pounding hail throughout the northeastern U.S., causing damage in some areas.

As the hottest weather of the summer so far builds across the northeastern United States to end this week, rounds of severe thunderstorms with high winds will be on the prowl, and some locations may have to face a familiar flash flooding problem, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

During a strange summer in the Northeast where Canadian air and wildfire smoke held temperatures back in June and tropical moisture caused downpours and thunderstorms to flourish during much of July, many people are probably looking forward to some days full of tranquil weather conditions.

However, while it seems that Mother Nature will turn up the atmospheric thermostat, she will not provide much of a break from summertime thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures of the summer so far forecast for millions

In many locations, the late-week heat will make a mark on the summer of 2023 with what may end up being the highest temperatures of the season so far and perhaps for the duration of the summer in some cases.

As temperatures make a run at 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Baltimore and the upper 90s in Washington, D.C., New York City and Philadelphia are among the major metro areas where temperatures will peak at or above the 90-degree mark for three days in a row — the official designation for a heat wave in the Northeast.

This will be the first heat wave of the summer for New York City with highs of 94, 95 and 92 forecast on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, respectively. Based on AccuWeather's exclusive HeatWave Counter and Severity Index™, which quantifies and measures the heat duration and intensity, this heat wave will be at a moderate level of 6. On July 5, the temperature reached 93 F in the Big Apple, the highest temperature of the year so far there.

The temperature could challenge the daily record high of 97 on Friday in New York City, which was set most recently in 1999.

AccuWeather's exclusive HeatWave Counter and Severity Index™, quantifies and measures the duration and intensity of heat.

The historical average for high temperatures in late July in New York City is 85.

Farther south along Interstate 95, Philadelphia already endured a brief moderate heat wave from July 5–8. This heat wave will also last four days, but temperatures will be substantially higher on one or more days, and that will push the HeatWave Counter and Severity Index™ to an 11.

In early July, temperatures peaked at 93 degrees on July 5. However, during this week's unfolding heat wave, temperatures will reach 96, 97 and 95 Thursday, Friday and Saturday, respectively, following a high in the low 90s Wednesday.

The historical average high for Philadelphia in late July is 88.

Farther north along I-95, a stretch of hot weather is in store as well in Boston. However, with only two days with high temperatures in the low 90s — Thursday and Friday — conditions will fall short of an official heat wave in the Massachusetts state capital. Highs in the mid-80s will surround Thursday and Friday, which is still a few degrees above the historical average of 82.

AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will run 5–15 degrees higher than the actual temperature at various points of the day. The RealFeel temperature takes into account many different factors such as cloud cover, wind, sun angle and humidity to offer a better idea of how hot it actually feels outside.

Rounds of severe storms renew flash flooding threat

Two significant rounds of thunderstorms will pack a punch in the Northeast over the next several days. The first will be a continuation of severe storms that will hammer the Midwest into Wednesday night.

"On Thursday, a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms, some packing high winds and hail will extend across portions of central and eastern upstate New York to parts of central and western New England," AccuWeather Senior On-Air Meteorologist Justin Povick said. "Some of the strongest storms in this zone may produce a tornado as well."

The risk of severe thunderstorms will extend well beyond this zone. In general, storms will be much more spotty in nature as far south as northern Maryland, northern Delaware and southern New Jersey as well as areas as far to the east as the New Jersey, New York and New England coasts.

"Because of the spotty nature of the storms in most areas, the risk of flash flooding will be very isolated in nature," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "However, a zone where downpours may last for a few hours or repeat multiple times from Thursday to Thursday night extends from northeastern New York to northern New England, which is part of the same area that was hit earlier in July by disastrous flash flooding."

Any thunderstorm activity Friday is likely to be very spotty in nature. In places where it does manage to rain, it may only do so for a few minutes.

The risk of severe thunderstorms will ramp up this weekend as a front pushes southward.

"As cooler air lunges southward from Canada this weekend, thunderstorms will erupt along the leading edge of the temperature change and will progress from north to south across the Northeast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

People with outdoor plans this weekend should closely monitor the weather situation, as rapidly changing conditions are likely.

Some of the storms are bound to produce high winds, sudden lightning strikes and torrential downpours.

Storms are likely to stretch from parts of the Ohio Valley and central Appalachians to the upper mid-Atlantic and southern New England Saturday and then farther south over the Appalachians and lower portions of the mid-Atlantic Sunday.

The storms are most likely to be severe where they hit during the peak heat of the afternoon and early evening.

Cool air will take over early next week

The storms over the weekend will bring an explosive end to the heat wave, as much cooler and less humid air will move in later this weekend and early next week.

Temperatures will be slashed by 10–15 degrees in many areas, which will mean widespread highs in the 70s over the central Appalachians and northern New England. Elsewhere, temperatures will settle in the low to mid-80s near the mid-Atlantic coast.

It is possible that northwesterly winds may periodically usher some smoke and haze from wildfires burning in western Canada into the region later this weekend to next week.

