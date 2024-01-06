Northeast may face rapid meltdown, major flooding and damaging winds from trailing storm

AccuWeather meteorologists are sounding the alert for a high wind and rapid flooding event for the northeastern United States as a powerful storm approaches on Tuesday.

A massive storm will threaten heavy snow along a 1,000-mile stretch from New Mexico to Michigan while also sparking severe thunderstorms.

Less than three days on the heels of a storm that will bring heavy snow over the interior Northeast and drenching rain on the mid-Atlantic coast, a stronger, larger and warmer storm will eye the region with major impacts, power and travel disruptions and potentially dangerous conditions from high winds and flooding from Tuesday to Wednesday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

A large and furious storm will take shape over the Central states from Monday to Tuesday. As this storm tracks from the southern Plains to the Great Lakes, its massive and strengthening circulation will pull in much warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean on powerful south-to-southeast winds from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night.

In areas where there is snow on the ground in the Northeast, a rapid thaw will occur.

"Initially, the storm is likely to bring a burst of heavy snow and perhaps a period of ice or wintry mix across parts of the central Appalachians and New England for a time on Tuesday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said, adding, "But, the most notable impact from the upcoming storm will be high winds and flooding rainfall."

Gusts frequenting 40-60 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust near 75 mph will raise the risk of regional power outages.

The strongest winds will be along the Atlantic coast and over the ridges of the Appalachians. Tree and property damage are likely. Large tree limbs may come crashing down on sidewalks, vehicles, homes and businesses without notice. Trash cans and other unsecured items in neighborhoods may become projectiles.

Power outages could be long-lasting, especially in remote, heavily wooded areas.

Dangerous rapid meltdown, flood event may ensue

The storm will gather a great deal of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic quickly and wring that moisture out over the mid-Atlantic and New England.

"A general 1-3 inches of rain alone that falls on the saturated ground from prior storms back through December is enough to lead to rapid flooding in poor drainage areas and along small streams," Pydynowski stated.

Many streams and rivers are still running high from storms prior to this weekend. The storm into Sunday will bring yet another surge of water.

Since much of the rain coming from the next storm from Tuesday to Wednesday may occur in a matter of several hours and will be combined with melting snow, many streams and rivers will rise extremely fast and flood unprotected areas with little notice, Pydynowski warned.

While there will be much less snow on the ground when compared to early January 1996, there is the potential for a rapid meltdown and flooding event similar to what occurred in the region nearly 27 years ago.

Flooding on the Allegheny River wharf in downtown Pittsburgh leaves some cars parked Friday morning by commuters under water late Friday afternoon Jan. 19, 1996, as the river rises from the combined effect of melting snow and rain.

Property owners and township supervisors in the Northeast are urged to closely monitor the flood potential with this weekend's storm, and especially that from the powerful storm spanning Tuesday to Wednesday. The sudden rush of water down mountainsides into the valleys could lead to some roads becoming blocked with debris or washed out. The flash flooding could be so significant that it may also pose a threat to lives in extreme cases.

The same storm system will lead to drought relief in the Southeast, but also the likelihood of flooding and severe thunderstorms from Monday to Tuesday.

Yet another storm could bring a surge of mild air and more rain to the region during the second weekend of January, resulting in a resurgence of high water and flooding problems in the Northeast.

That storm can potentially bring blizzard conditions to multiple states in the Midwest from Friday, Jan. 12, to Saturday, Jan. 13., as the first major outbreak of Arctic air of the winter reaches from the Midwest to the Central states.

