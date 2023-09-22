Multivortex tornado rips through Kansas amid severe weather

A storm chaser filmed a massive tornado swirling over the northwestern part of the state as thunderstorms spawned torrential rainfall, damaging winds, and hail as large as baseballs in the Plains.

Copied

A multivortex tornado was spotted rolling through Norton, Kansas, on Sept. 21.

A massive tornado near Norton, Kansas, in the northwestern part of the state, was caught on video by a storm chaser on Thursday evening as severe weather erupted across portions of the Plains. Dozens of storm reports came in from Kansas to Texas amid the round of volatile weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say the menacing thunderstorms were part of a multiday severe weather event unfolding across the central United States.

The tornado footage, captured by Dan Fitts of Severe Studios, showed multiple vortices swirling within the twister northwest of Norton. Multivortex tornadoes are typically large and feature several areas of rotation embedded within the primary funnel. These embedded vortices are often responsible for more severe damage.

However, there were no reports of damage in Norton, the sherrif’s office said, according to a local news site Hays Post.

The severe thunderstorms also spawned torrential rainfall, damaging winds and large hail as far south as northern Texas. Hailstones as large as tennis balls and baseballs hammered southern portions of Nebraska and northern Kansas. In the small city of Red Cloud, Nebraska, located in the far south-central part of the state, baseball-sized hail damaged cars and stripped leaves off trees.

AccuWeather storm chaser Tony Laubach hit the road in pursuit of capturing severe weather. Laubach stopped to film mammatus clouds hovering over Maywood, Nebraska, about 35 miles southeast of North Platte, Nebraska, on Thursday evening. These bulbous clouds often develop underneath anvil clouds associated with severe thunderstorms.

Storm chaser Tony Laubach caught these breathtaking mammatus clouds over Maywood, Nebraska, on Sept. 21, while out on the road.

Severe weather is expected to ignite on a daily basis across parts of the Plains into the weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists highlighted “moderate” risk areas for severe storms on both Friday and Saturday.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.