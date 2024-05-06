Drone footage shows the destruction done to a FedEx building in Portage, Michigan, after a tornado swept through the community on May 7.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency late Tuesday after a series of tornadoes pummeled the upper Midwestern state, injuring more than 15 people.

"My heart goes out to all those impacted by tonight's severe weather in southwest Michigan," she said in a statement.

The state of emergency was issued for Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Branch and Cass counties and will help emergency teams coordinate resources to aid cleanup efforts.

A reported tornado wreaked havoc in a mobile home community in Portage, Michigan, on May 7.

"Significant" tornado damage was incurred by Kalamazoo County, Sheriff Richard Fuller said during an update posted online.

"On the scene, we found 176 damaged homes in the mobile home property. It looks like 15 to 17 have been totally destroyed." Sheriff Fuller added that several injuries have been reported, but none appear to be life-threatening. Shelters have been set up to help those affected by the tornado.