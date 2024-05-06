From flooding in Illinois to destructive tornadoes in Tennessee, severe storms left behind a path of destruction on May 8.

Another death as a result of severe weather that roared across the U.S. Wednesday night has been reported, bringing the fatalities from yesterday to three and the total from this week to at least four.

According to N.C. Highway Patrol, a York County woman was killed when a storm knocked a tree onto her car Wednesday afternoon near Belmont, North Carolina, about 30 miles west of Charlotte. She died at the scene and a passenger was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, local affiliate News 13 reported.

A tornado left behind scenes of destruction in Columbia, Tennessee, on the evening of May 8.

A 22-year-old Tennessee man was in a car when he was fatally struck by a tree that came down during a storm there, according to local affiliate 10 News. A woman was also killed in Tennessee and 12 people were injured when a tornado tore through Maury County near Spring Hill, about 35 miles south of Nashville on Wednesday evening. During a press conference Thursday morning, Maury County officials said the woman was inside a home when the tornado struck, ccording to WSMV 4.

Earlier this week, one person was killed when a tornado ripped through Barnsdall, Oklahoma.