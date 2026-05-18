High-risk tornado outbreak unfolds across Plains into Monday night, then storms shift east

Powerful thunderstorms could unleash dozens of tornadoes, destructive 85 mph wind gusts, giant hail and flash flooding from the Plains to the Midwest as a dangerous severe weather outbreak peaks Monday night.

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Dangerous severe weather will peak Monday evening across more than a dozen states from the Plains to the Upper Midwest. Multiple tornadoes, destructive straight-line wind gusts and large hail are expected across parts of the heartland. The severe weather threat will then shift eastward into midweek.

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People from Oklahoma to Wisconsin are strongly encouraged to have a means to get severe weather alerts, such as tornado warnings.

"Considering there were about two dozen tornadoes on Sunday, Monday is expected to be even more active," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "There could be at least two dozen tornadoes through Monday night, with the potential for 40 to 50."

AccuWeather meteorologists anticipate multiple large, long-track tornadoes into Monday night.

In addition to tornadoes that may persist beyond sunset, hundreds of damaging wind gusts are also likely. Wind gusts in the strongest storms may reach 75-85 mph — equivalent to the strength of a Category 1 hurricane. Such winds can topple trees and trigger lengthy power outages. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust for Monday's storms is 95 mph.

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With the powerful wind gusts, strong updrafts in the storms will produce large hail.

"There will be multiple storms that produce golf ball to baseball-sized hail into Monday night," AccuWeather Meteorologist Peyton Simmers said. Hailstones of that size can severely damage vehicles, shatter windshields and seriously injure people, pets and livestock caught outdoors.

AccuWeather’s severe weather classification is impact-driven and differs from the Storm Prediction Center’s system, with a focus on clarity for the general public.

The severe weather threat into Monday night will extend northeastward across nearly all of Michigan and into parts of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Some locally heavy and gusty storms will progress across the Ohio Valley into Monday night. Areas repeatedly hit by storms, including around St. Louis, could face flash flooding and significant travel disruptions.

As storms approach and pass through major airport hubs in the region, the risk of airline delays and cancellations will increase. Even airports under a sunny sky could experience delays or ground stops because of storms at destination hubs hundreds of miles away.

Severe weather threat shifts east Tuesday, Wednesday

While the thunderstorm intensity from Tuesday to Wednesday will be significantly lower than that of Sunday and Monday, there will still be some risk of severe weather. Even a single severe thunderstorm can produce dangerous and damaging conditions locally.

Tuesday's severe weather will stretch from the Rio Grande in Texas to southern Ontario. A separate small pocket of heavy, gusty thunderstorms may rumble through New York state and part of New England as well.

On Wednesday, severe thunderstorms may develop from eastern Tennessee to southeastern New York and parts of southern New England. The threat on Wednesday includes the major metro areas and airport hubs of New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

A separate pocket of heavy to severe thunderstorms is forecast to unfold over portions of western and central Texas Wednesday afternoon.

The main threats from the storms Tuesday and Wednesday will be strong, straight-line wind gusts and sudden downpours that can reduce visibility and lead to ponding on area streets and highways.

Needed rainfall for part of drought-stricken Southern states

Most of the severe thunderstorms will occur along a cool front that will knock down the building heat wave in its wake. The front will pick up forward speed into midweek, then grind to a halt over the Southern states for the second half of the week.

The intense storms through Tuesday will unleash torrential downpours and localized flash flooding from the Plains to the Upper Midwest.

Storms along the advancing front and where the boundary stops can bring rainfall rates of multiple inches per hour. While the storms' forward motion should limit rainfall totals from Tuesday into Wednesday, excessive rainfall may still develop later this week from parts of Texas to the Tennessee Valley.

If repeated downpours develop, the danger of flash flooding may outweigh the benefits of drought relief in some communities.

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