7 injured after lightning strikes North Carolina mountain
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Updated Aug. 13, 2021 6:21 PM EDT
This radar image shows a thunderstorm and lightning bolts detected near Grandfather Mountain on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AccuWeather)
Multiple people were injured in North Carolina around midday Friday after a lightning bolt struck a popular mountain.
At least seven people were injured by the lightning strike, which happened on MacRae Peak at Grandfather Mountain, WBTV reported. Grandfather Mountain is located southwest of Boone, North Carolina.
One of the individuals that was struck fell and hit their head, which required emergency crews to help transport them to a nearby hospital.
Another person was burned from the bolt, while the other five people sustained minor injuries.
MacRae Peak reaches an elevation of 5,744 and features some sections that leave hikers exposed to the elements, although it is unclear where exactly the seven people were located when the lightning strike occurred.
No severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the storm, but a thunderstorm does not need to be severe to be dangerous.
According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm is a storm that has the potential to create hail at least the size of a quarter or wind gusts of at least 58 mph.
However, every thunderstorm contains lightning which can lead to injuries, deaths or property damage.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As of Aug. 3, there have been at least six lightning-related fatalities in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service.
One of the six deaths was reported earlier in the month in California when a 37-year-old man was hiking near the popular John Muir Trail, The Associated Press reported.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
7 injured after lightning strikes North Carolina mountain
By Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Updated Aug. 13, 2021 6:21 PM EDT
This radar image shows a thunderstorm and lightning bolts detected near Grandfather Mountain on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AccuWeather)
Multiple people were injured in North Carolina around midday Friday after a lightning bolt struck a popular mountain.
At least seven people were injured by the lightning strike, which happened on MacRae Peak at Grandfather Mountain, WBTV reported. Grandfather Mountain is located southwest of Boone, North Carolina.
One of the individuals that was struck fell and hit their head, which required emergency crews to help transport them to a nearby hospital.
Another person was burned from the bolt, while the other five people sustained minor injuries.
MacRae Peak reaches an elevation of 5,744 and features some sections that leave hikers exposed to the elements, although it is unclear where exactly the seven people were located when the lightning strike occurred.
No severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the storm, but a thunderstorm does not need to be severe to be dangerous.
According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm is a storm that has the potential to create hail at least the size of a quarter or wind gusts of at least 58 mph.
However, every thunderstorm contains lightning which can lead to injuries, deaths or property damage.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As of Aug. 3, there have been at least six lightning-related fatalities in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service.
One of the six deaths was reported earlier in the month in California when a 37-year-old man was hiking near the popular John Muir Trail, The Associated Press reported.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo