Flooding swamps southeast Texas after more than a foot of rain

Heavy rain in southeastern Texas caused severe flooding Thursday, closing roads and submerging homes and cars

Emergency crews performed search and rescue operations by boat in Conroe, Texas, and parts of Trinity County on May 2 after heavy downpours caused dangerous flooding.

Severe storms unleashing torrential rainfall have caused flooding in southeastern Texas cities from College Station to Houston. Various videos posted to social media show people inadvertently driving into deep floodwaters and, in some cases, being swept away. Drone footage from Livingston, Texas, 70 miles northeast of Houston, showed cars, homes and roads underwater.

Rainfall for the 48 hours prior to 8 a.m. CDT, May 3, 2024.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has also issued a disaster declaration for the county specifically for residents living closest to the banks of the east fork of the San Jacinto River, CW39 reported.

“At this time, folks in the impacted area should either prepare to stay where they are for the next 2-3 days or leave. People living along the east fork of the San Jacinto River need to evacuate,” Hidalgo said in a statement. “Our focus is on response right now, and once the immediate threat passes, we’ll move to recovery.”

Rain gauges in the northern part of Harris County reported between 10 and 12 inches of rain in 24 hours. The Harris County Flood Control District reported that several streams were out of their banks.

The Red Cross is on the ground in southeast Texas, spokesperson Stephanie Fox told AccuWeather. "As of last night, more than 120 residents sought refuge at eight Red Cross and partner shelters."

Floods are the most common severe weather emergency in the United States. That’s why it’s important to know what to do if you find yourself driving in one.

AccuWeather Flooding Expert Alex Sosnowski put the serious flooding into historical context: “The flooding occurring in parts of Southeast Texas is some of the most significant since Hurricane Harvey affected the region in 2017. This time, it is focused over a smaller area and a bit farther to the north when compared to Harvey’s days of tropical rains that dropped upwards of 60 inches in some locations."

At least one spot bested a record set more than a century ago. According to NOAA's National Water Prediction Service, the Navasota River gauge near Easterly, Texas set a new record high Thursday night of 30.62 feet, beating the previous record of 29 feet set on June 1, 1899.

The driver drove through a flooded parking lot and directly into a creek hidden by the water, becoming stranded and needing rescue in College Station, Texas, on May 2.

AccuWeather meteorologists urge residents not to let their guard down. Often, when adverse weather conditions last for days, people develop weather fatigue, but it's important to take every notification seriously. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings and that you're keeping a close eye on conditions in your area and have a plan in place on where you'll go if floodwaters begin to rise. The weather pattern this weekend into next week will bring even more wet weather across East Texas.

"The combination of the large temperature difference and the dip in the jet stream across the southern Rockies next week is concerning," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "There will be a heightened risk for drenching showers and thunderstorms late next week into the following weekend. The saturated ground will be unable to accommodate any additional rain."