Fall storm threat to march east, bringing a risk of damaging winds

In addition to the likelihood of some tree damage and power outages, the strong winds can end the fall foliage season across much of the interior Northeast.

Trips to the pumpkin patch and loose Halloween decorations are in jeopardy early this week as a threat of heavy rain and gusty winds expands east, warn AccuWeather meteorologists.

"The combination of the jet stream interacting with warm and humid air will make for a volatile situation where storms can produce more widespread wind damage," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

A gusty squall line embedded in a large area of rain moved into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic Sunday night. The rain will last into the start of the workweek on Monday in New England, resulting in a slow morning commute.

While the gusty winds are not needed, the rain is. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, most of the northeastern quarter of the nation was experiencing abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions.

Unfortunately, the rain will only put a dent in rainfall deficits that have been building for months.

Gusty winds outside of storms to end foliage season for many

The risk for damaging winds will not be confined to just heavy showers, but can also occur outside of them, warn AccuWeather meteorologists.

As rain shifts north and east on Monday, so will the gusty winds. Widespread wind gusts of over 30 mph are expected to start the new workweek in the Northeast, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 65 mph in central New England.

Not only will the strong winds blow around loose decorations and potentially knock down tree limbs and power lines, it could also help mark the end of the fall foliage season for a large portion of the Great Lakes region and interior Northeast.

As of this weekend, fall foliage was at or near peak levels in many areas across the central Appalachian mountains, and from Ohio and Pennsylvania on north. The combination of heavy rain and strong winds will bring down leaves en masse, which can also clog storm drains and cause flooding, as well as make for slippery roads.

A danger also exists for boaters out on the lakes.

"A gusty southwest fetch over the eastern Great Lakes will produce waves of 8 to 13 feet that can capsize or damage boats," warned Merrill.

The Great Lakes region is no stranger to major wind storms in the fall months. Nearly 50 years ago, in November 1975, the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald famously sank during a powerful fall storm on Lake Superior.

Fortunately, for those pining for a return to quieter, nicer fall conditions, they won't have to wait long. "After a wild ride on Sunday, it’ll be a whole different ballgame on Monday with lower temperatures and far lighter winds in the Midwest and Northeast," said Merrill.

