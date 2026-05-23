Drenching, gusty storms will put a damper on outdoor plans in Southeast, Plains through end of May

While the rain is much-needed for many, some storms could overwhelm storm drains in a matter of minutes, and also produce winds strong enough to knock down trees and power lines.

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Much-needed rain is returning to the Southeast, but parts of the Gulf Coast could be getting too much too quickly.

Backyard barbecues and beach days may be hard to come by in parts of the South Central and southeastern states in the coming days, as numerous showers and storms move through, say AccuWeather meteorologists.

Some of the thunderstorms may do more than just washout outdoor plans. They could also bring severe weather in the form of damaging wind gusts and hail, as well as flash flooding, but it's not all bad news.

"The periods of rain will be beneficial for many into the last week of the month, with most of the southern U.S. in severe to exceptional drought," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alexander Duffus.

Localized flooding, up to a foot of rain possible

By far the biggest issue with the spate of showers and storms expected across the central and southern U.S. this weekend and next week will be the risk for flash flooding, warn AccuWeather meteorologists.

As of midday Saturday, there has been multiple reports of flooding over the last 24 hours, especially across parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Each day, the area where ponding of water on roadways will shift some, but one area appears to be at a greatest risk for flooding downpours.

“Rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms are especially likely across eastern Texas and Louisiana through the rest of the extended holiday weekend," said Duffus. "In areas of repeated downpours both urban and flash flooding will be possible, especially in poor drainage areas, where we would advise people to 'turn around, don't drown.'”

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The area Duffus is warning about is the largest of three areas that can measure 4-8 inches in rain gauges by the end of Memorial Day. The other two were located in southern Alabama, a direct discharge area for Caribbean moisture flowing in from the south, and in a portion of northeastern Georgia, the upstate of South Carolina and far southwestern North Carolina, where terrain can squeeze more moisture out of the atmosphere.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is a whopping 12 inches. That amount of rain falling over the course of two days would likely put a big dent into ongoing drought, but still not end it altogether.

"These showers and thunderstorms will not likely be enough to completely bust the drought conditions," added Duffus. "Much more will be needed in the coming weeks to fully saturate the parched soils."

Beyond the weekend, a continuing flow of moisture from the Caribbean and Gulf will keep the risk for heavy rain and flooding from thundershowers high through at least the end of May.

AccuWeather hurricane experts are also keeping an eye on the southwestern Atlantic near Florida, the Bahamas and Cuba for the chance of tropical storm or rainstorm development, with the official start of hurricane season now just days away.

A meandering risk of severe weather into next week

Though heavy rain and flooding is the biggest concern from storms over the next several day, a few will produce severe wind gusts, hail and perhaps even a tornado.

Over the last several days, there have been dozens of reports of damage from severe thunderstorms, spanning states from the High Plains to the East Coast. Many of the same clusters of storms that have been causing flooding have also been producing the severe weather.

Into Saturday night, there will be two main areas where locally damaging storms will occur. One will be found in Georgia and South Carolina, including the Atlanta metropolitan area, where storms can produce wind gusts up to the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph, hail and even a quick tornado.

The other will be in an area that has been slammed by storms for days on end now, Louisiana and Texas. Millions more are in this risk area, which includes the cities of Houston and New Orleans and a similar set of risks to the area being monitored in the Southeast.

A few storms in a third area, across Ohio closer to a warm front, could also turn gusty into early Saturday night.

Through the rest of the holiday weekend, the risk for severe weather will shift back to the Plains.

On Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of five states, especially Nebraska, will be under the risk for storms with large hail and strong winds. Holiday travelers along portions of Interstates 29 and 80 could be impacted by these storms, which can lead to sudden reduced visibility, thanks to torrential rain and powerful winds.

For Memorial Day itself on Monday, many of the same areas on the Plains will be at a risk for severe storms again. Scheduled outdoor observances could be threatened by these storms in cities such as Omaha, Nebraska and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Later next week, while the exact areas that could experience severe thunderstorms remain uncertain at this time, the risk area could return to areas farther south on the Plains and in the Southeast, as robust energy reunites with the rich flow of moisture coming in from the south.

The accumulative effect of recent rains, along with new downpours, will only heighten the risk for flooding and travel delays in the region, especially from Texas to the Mississippi Valley.

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