Death toll soars past 100 following devastating landslides in Brazil
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Feb. 16, 2022 11:11 AM EST
|
Updated Feb. 17, 2022 7:35 AM EST
Heavy rainfall caused deadly landslides and flooding in Petropolis, Brazil, on Feb. 15. Buildings were demolished, and cars were washed away.
Heavy rain triggered deadly flooding and landslides near the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, and AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that more rounds of heavy rain can affect the area later this week.
More than 100 people were killed and hundreds of others left displaced by the flooding and landslides in Petrópolis, according to CNN Brazil. Dozens of others were still missing on Thursday morning. Petrópolis is a city and a large tourist area located in a mountainous region about 25 miles (40 kilometers) to the north of Rio de Janeiro.
The city was deluged by heavy rain on Tuesday, with a little over 10 inches (258 mm) falling within a three-hour period, according to The Associated Press.
More than 180 soldiers were deployed to the area, including additional specialized search teams and helicopters.
Video from Petrópolis showed a fast-flowing river of water racing through the city's streets, while other footage captured the rampaging landslide rumbling through homes as it crashed down the hillside. Pictures of the aftermath show hillsides washed away and strewn with rubble.
The mayor of the city declared a state of emergency. In one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods, 80 houses are estimated to have been affected.
"All the people on the street say it's a war scenario," a 24-year-old resident who has been helping rescuers since the day before told 5TV Monde.
“A front slowly crossing the area on Tuesday sparked the heavy thunderstorms and torrential downpours across the area,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
This front has since pushed to the north of the region allowing for a mostly dry day on Wednesday, according to Nicholls
“This front can drift southward resulting in a few thunderstorms again late Thursday through Saturday," added Nicholls. "This activity does not look widespread or particularly heavy, but isolated downpours cannot be ruled out that may slow recovery and clean up.”
Since the ground is saturated already across this portion of Rio de Janeiro state, additional heavy rain later in the week and this weekend could spark new flooding and landslide concerns, forecasters say.
