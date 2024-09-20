1 dead after severe storms pummel Oklahoma, Minnesota

Severe weather erupted over several states on Thursday, including one storm that turned deadly in Pawnee, Oklahoma, after blowing through a campground.

This video was recorded during a tornado-warned storm northeast of Duluth, Minnesota, on Sept. 19, showing a suspected tornado swirling across the landscape.

At least one person has died after intense storms rushed through Oklahoma early Thursday night, destroying property and pelting the area with golf ball-sized hail.

One of the strongest storms struck Pawnee, Oklahoma, located about 70 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, with winds strong enough to flip multiple RVs at Pawnee Lake campground. Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell confirmed that one person who was in an RV during the storm died, according to The Associated Press.

Storm reports received by the Storm Prediction Center on the evening of Sept. 19, 2024.

The National Weather Service is conducting a damage survey to determine if the damage was caused by straight-line winds or a tornado.

Farther north, severe thunderstorms rumbled over Minnesota and Wisconsin. Hail was common with the storms, ranging from the size of quarters to Ping-Pong balls, but one storm managed to spin up a tornado north of Duluth, Minnesota.

A probable tornado spotted in St. Louis County, Minnesota, on Sept. 19, 2024. (@ppjvpp)

Thursday's storms are a reminder that severe weather can be destructive and deadly outside of the traditional spring severe weather season.

People across the central United States should keep an eye on the sky and monitor the forecast on the AccuWeather app as additional rounds of severe thunderstorms are in the offing through the weekend.