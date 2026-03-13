Yosemite National Park to shift from snow-covered to summer preview

Snowy views of the California park will seem like the distant past as summerlike warmth builds in parts of Yosemite in the coming days with highs in the 80s.

Yosemite Valley was blanketed in snow following a storm in February 2026. (Yoosemite National Park)

Yosemite National Park is about to have a taste of summer with temperatures predicted to reach the 80s early in the new week, a dramatic shift from the snowy weather that recently blanketed the park.

Around 18 inches of snow buried the popular Yosemite Valley less than a month ago, with higher amounts falling across the mountains.

Trees weighed down by snow in Yosemite National Park. (National Park Service)

Most of the snow has already melted in the lower elevations, but the National Park Service is warning hikers that snow could linger in the higher elevations well through the spring.

"Prepare to travel via skis or snowshoes," park officials said. "Trails are often covered in snow, requiring advanced navigation skills."

Low clouds lingering over a snowy Yosemite National Park. (National Park Service)

The upcoming warmth will fuel snowmelt across the park, feeding waterfalls such as the famous Yosemite Falls.

The snowmelt can also bring dangers.

"Rapidly melting snow can make snow bridges over rivers and rocky terrain especially treacherous," the NPS said. "Always research current conditions; traverse suspect areas with caution and use trekking poles for stability."