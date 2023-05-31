Thousands gather to capture breathtaking Manhattanhenge sunset

This urban phenomenon takes place only four times each year, resulting in a dazzling glow that illuminates the north and south sides of the city streets’ towering buildings.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Crowds gathered on the streets of Manhattan in New York City to witness the popular sunset phenomenon known as “Manhattanhenge.”

Thousands of New Yorkers and fascinated tourists flocked to Manhattan’s streets on Memorial Day and Tuesday to catch a glimpse of the spectacular sunset known as Manhattanhenge.

Occurring twice in May and twice in July, the unique phenomenon features a perfectly aligned sunset beaming down the east- and westward roads of the borough’s grid.

The event can be seen when the sun is either partially or fully visible above the New York City skyline. The result is a dazzling glow that illuminates the north and south sides of the streets’ towering buildings.

Manhattanhenge May 2023

Stonehenge, Europe’s best-known prehistoric monument, inspired the name "Manhattanhenge," coined by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson in 2002.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

For those who missed this week's beautiful sight, the next Manhattanhenge will take place July 12 at 8:20 p.m. ET (full sun on the grid) and July 13 at 8:21 p.m. ET (half sun on the grid). The best spots for viewing the sunsets are: 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.