Drastic Denver temperature plunge could set historic record

Denver is prone to major temperature swings, but the one that will unfold early this week could be unprecedented.

Tropical Storm Rene joins Paulette in Atlantic

Paulette could soon have company as Tropical Depression 18 is on the verge of forming into Tropical Storm Rene as the hyperactive Atlantic hurricane season continues.

Extreme heat bakes California as new wildfires wreak havoc

A unique setup in the jet stream laid the foundation for some of the hottest days California has ever seen, and the conditions couldn't have come at a worse time for firefighters.