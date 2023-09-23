Tropical Storm Ophelia knocks out power, brings high winds and flooding from North Carolina to New Jersey

Ophelia made landfall early Saturday morning in North Carolina, but flooding, power outages and rough seas stretched to Delaware and New Jersey.

From the Outer Banks to Emerald Isle, Ophelia made landfall on Sept. 23 with strong wind gusts and blowing sand onto roads.

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle, North Carolina, around 6:15 a.m. EDT Saturday as a strong tropical storm. People hundreds of miles away from the center of the storm have been feeling its effects since Friday, and impacts will persist well into the weekend.

As of 11:00 a.m. EDT Saturday, Ophelia had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. The center of the storm was located about 75 miles northwest of Cape Lookout, North Carolina, as it moved north at 13 mph.

Wind gusts were measured as high as 72 mph at Cape Lookout Saturday morning. More than 80,000 customers had lost power as of 8 a.m., according to PowerOutage.US, with about one-half of that number in North Carolina. Water rescues from flooding were reported by a storm chaser in Washington, North Carolina, near the storm's center.

AccuWeather forecasters say that Ophelia will continue to advance northward over land, delivering a drenching rain to millions across the mid-Atlantic.

Waves, wind and rain ramp up

Hazardous coastal conditions ramped up as Ophelia crashed ashore in North Carolina.

AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell noted how high the rough surf was in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as Ophelia was bearing down farther south along the North Carolina coast. Crews were out keeping an eye on dunes for any weak points, he added.

A look at Tropical Storm Ophelia on radar Saturday morning.

Storm chaser Aaron Rigbsy was on the scene after rough seas from Ophelia sank a boat with the owner inside in Newport News, Virginia, early Saturday morning. The man told Rigsby he woke up and was suddenly in the water, his boat appearing to have hit the dock so many times that it sank. "Thankfully seas calmed for rescue crews to extract him,” Rigsby said.

Friday marked the final day of astronomical summer before the changing of the seasons, but instead of enjoying warm, sunny conditions, people from South Carolina to Delaware made last-minute provisions to brace for the rapidly developing storm. Some people braved the wind, crashing waves and rain to head out to the beach as conditions deteriorated on Friday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia

"I just had to have one beach fix before I nestled in for the winter," one visitor told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell at a beach in Maryland.

Farther south, the power of Ophelia had already proved to be a formidable force. Highway 12 at Mirlo Beach, North Carolina, located along the Outer Banks, was covered with sand and water by Friday afternoon.

"We're already seeing hazardous conditions," Drew Pearson told AccuWeather in an interview on Friday. Pearson is the Director of Emergency Management in Dare County, North Carolina, the part of the state that could experience the worst of Ophelia.

